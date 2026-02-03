'Jai Modi': BJP Workers Felicitate PM At NDA Meet In Parliament After India-US Trade Deal | VIDEO

BJP Workers Felicitate PM Modi | ANI

BJP workers on Tuesday felicitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting held within the Parliament premises, following the announcement of a trade deal between India and the United States. The Prime Minister was greeted with chants of “Jai Modi,” “Vande Mataram,” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” as party workers garlanded him during the meeting.

A video of the felicitation ceremony has since gone viral on social media, showing BJP workers surrounding PM Modi and raising slogans in celebration. The event took place amid the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, drawing attention both inside and outside the House.

India-US Trade Deal Announcement

The felicitation comes after former US President Donald Trump stated that India and the United States had “agreed to a trade deal,” under which Washington reduced its reciprocal tariff on Indian goods from 25 per cent to 18 per cent. Trump said the decision was taken “out of friendship and respect” for Prime Minister Modi.

Trump’s Claims On Russian Oil

Announced on Trump’s social media platform Truth Social, the deal also included claims that India would halt purchases of Russian oil. Earlier, the US had imposed a 50 per cent duty on Indian goods, with 25 per cent linked to India’s crude oil imports from Russia, which US officials said supported Moscow’s war efforts.

NDA Meet And BJP Leaders Present

Earlier during the meeting, BJP National President J.P. Nadda was also formally welcomed in the presence of Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other senior BJP leaders.

Both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to continue discussions on the motion of thanks to the President’s address during the Budget Session. The motion was moved by Sarbananda Sonowal and seconded by Tejasvi Surya in the Lok Sabha, while BJP MP Sadanand Master moved it in the Rajya Sabha.

The motion follows President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament on January 28, marking the beginning of the Budget Session.