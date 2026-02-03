'If You Can’t Follow, Then Leave India': Supreme Court's Stern Warning To Meta Over WhatsApp's Privacy Policy

Supreme Court | File Photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday (February 3) issued a stern warning to WhatsApp and its parent company Meta over the messaging app’s privacy policy. Coming down heavily on the US-based company, a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant said that not a single digit of data could be allowed to be shared.

“You can’t play with the privacy of our country, we will not allow you to share a single digit of our data,” CJI Surya Kant said. He added that the US-based company could leave India if it is unable to comply with the rules of the country.

The observation was made during the hearing of a plea regarding WhatsApp’s 2021 privacy policy. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the government. Mehta criticised the “exploitative” policy of the app for sharing user data for commercial purposes, reported NDTV.

Responding to the Solicitor General’s argument, the CJI said, “If you can’t follow our Constitution, then leave India. We won’t allow any citizen’s privacy to be compromised.”