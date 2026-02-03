 'If You Can’t Follow, Then Leave India': Supreme Court's Stern Warning To Meta Over WhatsApp's Privacy Policy
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'If You Can’t Follow, Then Leave India': Supreme Court's Stern Warning To Meta Over WhatsApp's Privacy Policy

'If You Can’t Follow, Then Leave India': Supreme Court's Stern Warning To Meta Over WhatsApp's Privacy Policy

The Supreme Court issued a stern warning to WhatsApp and its parent Meta over the messaging app’s 2021 privacy policy. Chief Justice Surya Kant said not a single digit of Indian users’ data can be shared, adding the company could leave India if it cannot follow the country’s laws and constitutional principles

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 12:39 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court | File Photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday (February 3) issued a stern warning to WhatsApp and its parent company Meta over the messaging app’s privacy policy. Coming down heavily on the US-based company, a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant said that not a single digit of data could be allowed to be shared.

“You can’t play with the privacy of our country, we will not allow you to share a single digit of our data,” CJI Surya Kant said. He added that the US-based company could leave India if it is unable to comply with the rules of the country.

The observation was made during the hearing of a plea regarding WhatsApp’s 2021 privacy policy. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the government. Mehta criticised the “exploitative” policy of the app for sharing user data for commercial purposes, reported NDTV.

Responding to the Solicitor General’s argument, the CJI said, “If you can’t follow our Constitution, then leave India. We won’t allow any citizen’s privacy to be compromised.”

FPJ Shorts
'If You Can’t Follow, Then Leave India': Supreme Court's Stern Warning To Meta Over WhatsApp's Privacy Policy
'If You Can’t Follow, Then Leave India': Supreme Court's Stern Warning To Meta Over WhatsApp's Privacy Policy
'Tum Kabhi Sudhroge Nahin': Marathi Asmita Row Likely To Reignite After Mumbai Builder Sushil Raheja Booked For Alleged Caste Abuse
'Tum Kabhi Sudhroge Nahin': Marathi Asmita Row Likely To Reignite After Mumbai Builder Sushil Raheja Booked For Alleged Caste Abuse
'India AI Impact Summit' Attracts 35,000 Registrations To Date; Set To Be Largest
'India AI Impact Summit' Attracts 35,000 Registrations To Date; Set To Be Largest
India's Smartphone Market Value Grows 8% In 2025; Apple Logs The Highest-Ever Share
India's Smartphone Market Value Grows 8% In 2025; Apple Logs The Highest-Ever Share

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'If You Can’t Follow, Then Leave India': Supreme Court's Stern Warning To Meta Over WhatsApp's...
'If You Can’t Follow, Then Leave India': Supreme Court's Stern Warning To Meta Over WhatsApp's...
'Jai Modi': BJP Workers Felicitate PM At NDA Meet In Parliament After India-US Trade Deal | VIDEO
'Jai Modi': BJP Workers Felicitate PM At NDA Meet In Parliament After India-US Trade Deal | VIDEO
India-US Trade Deal: Why India Cannot Halt Russian Oil Imports Overnight
India-US Trade Deal: Why India Cannot Halt Russian Oil Imports Overnight
Enforment Directorate Raids Multiple Location Across West Bengal In Connection With 'Illegal' Mining...
Enforment Directorate Raids Multiple Location Across West Bengal In Connection With 'Illegal' Mining...
Anurag Thakur’s 'LV Belt' Moment In Parliament: Was He Trying To Hide It? Here’s The Truth
Anurag Thakur’s 'LV Belt' Moment In Parliament: Was He Trying To Hide It? Here’s The Truth