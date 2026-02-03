 Will You Pay For Using WhatsApp? New Paid Subscription Feature Reportedly In The Works
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechWill You Pay For Using WhatsApp? New Paid Subscription Feature Reportedly In The Works

Will You Pay For Using WhatsApp? New Paid Subscription Feature Reportedly In The Works

WhatsApp is reportedly developing an optional premium subscription model, spotted in the latest Android beta version. According to WABetaInfo, the plan may unlock features like exclusive stickers, custom themes, app icon changes, extra pinned chats and new ringtones. Core messaging will remain free while pricing and final features are still under development.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 12:43 PM IST
article-image
Will You Pay For Using WhatsApp? New Paid Subscription Feature Reportedly In The Works | WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is reportedly working on introducing a premium subscription model on its platform. Meta has been assessing on monetising the instant messaging platform for a while now, and ads were introduced in Status and Channels recently to initiate those efforts. Now, a premium subscription model may be introduced, that will unlock exclusive features.

WABetaInfo reports that the subscription model was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta version for Android (2.26.4.8). This model would grant access to a selection of premium perks through a waitlist system. WhatsApp still looks to offer core messaging for free, with premium features like the ones mentioned below being locked behind a paywall.

- Exclusive stickers

- Custom app themes

FPJ Shorts
IIT Madras Summer Fellowship 2026: Applications Begins At ssp.iitm.ac.in; Check Important Dates, Eligibility And How To Apply
IIT Madras Summer Fellowship 2026: Applications Begins At ssp.iitm.ac.in; Check Important Dates, Eligibility And How To Apply
WATCH! Saiee Manjrekar's Live Saree Draping By Dolly Jain At KGAF 2026
WATCH! Saiee Manjrekar's Live Saree Draping By Dolly Jain At KGAF 2026
Former England Cricketer & ECB Official Passes Away At 67
Former England Cricketer & ECB Official Passes Away At 67
'If You Can’t Follow, Then Leave India': Supreme Court's Stern Warning To Meta Over WhatsApp's Privacy Policy
'If You Can’t Follow, Then Leave India': Supreme Court's Stern Warning To Meta Over WhatsApp's Privacy Policy

- The ability to pin more than three chats

- App icon customisation

- A dedicated set of new chat ringtones

This is described as the first batch of offerings, with additional features potentially added later based on user feedback.

WhatApp paid subscription model under development

It is important to note that this premium subscription remains a work in progress. The plan has not yet been implemented or rolled out to any users, and details, including the final list of features and pricing, may change before an official launch. WhatsApp has emphasised that the subscription would be entirely optional, meaning the vast majority of users would continue to enjoy the app's standard experience at no cost.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Will You Pay For Using WhatsApp? New Paid Subscription Feature Reportedly In The Works
Will You Pay For Using WhatsApp? New Paid Subscription Feature Reportedly In The Works
'If You Can’t Follow, Then Leave India': Supreme Court's Stern Warning To Meta Over WhatsApp's...
'If You Can’t Follow, Then Leave India': Supreme Court's Stern Warning To Meta Over WhatsApp's...
'India AI Impact Summit' Attracts 35,000 Registrations To Date; Set To Be Largest
'India AI Impact Summit' Attracts 35,000 Registrations To Date; Set To Be Largest
India's Smartphone Market Value Grows 8% In 2025; Apple Logs The Highest-Ever Share
India's Smartphone Market Value Grows 8% In 2025; Apple Logs The Highest-Ever Share
SpaceX Acquires xAI To Pioneer Space-Based AI Ahead Of Record-Breaking IPO: 8 Key Takeaway Points
SpaceX Acquires xAI To Pioneer Space-Based AI Ahead Of Record-Breaking IPO: 8 Key Takeaway Points