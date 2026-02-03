Will You Pay For Using WhatsApp? New Paid Subscription Feature Reportedly In The Works | WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is reportedly working on introducing a premium subscription model on its platform. Meta has been assessing on monetising the instant messaging platform for a while now, and ads were introduced in Status and Channels recently to initiate those efforts. Now, a premium subscription model may be introduced, that will unlock exclusive features.

WABetaInfo reports that the subscription model was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta version for Android (2.26.4.8). This model would grant access to a selection of premium perks through a waitlist system. WhatsApp still looks to offer core messaging for free, with premium features like the ones mentioned below being locked behind a paywall.

- Exclusive stickers

- Custom app themes

- The ability to pin more than three chats

- App icon customisation

- A dedicated set of new chat ringtones

This is described as the first batch of offerings, with additional features potentially added later based on user feedback.

WhatApp paid subscription model under development

It is important to note that this premium subscription remains a work in progress. The plan has not yet been implemented or rolled out to any users, and details, including the final list of features and pricing, may change before an official launch. WhatsApp has emphasised that the subscription would be entirely optional, meaning the vast majority of users would continue to enjoy the app's standard experience at no cost.