Anurag Thakur’s 'LV Belt' Moment In Parliament: Was He Trying To Hide It? Here’s The Truth

Anurag Thakur during the Lok Sabha Debate | YouTube/ Sansad TV

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur has come under intense scrutiny on social media after a video from the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament went viral, where netizens claimed that he was attempting to hide a Louis Vuitton belt (priced anywhere between ₹50,000–₹90,000) inside the Lok Sabha.

Heated Debate In Lok Sabha

The moment happened during a high-voltage exchange in the House when Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was replying to the motion of thanks on the President’s address. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was intervening Gandhi's address, which led to disruptions and sloganeering by opposition members.

Thakur's Moment

Amid the commotion, Anurag Thakur, dressed in formal attire and seated behind the ministers, stood up while intervening in the disruption, during which his Louis Vuitton belt was briefly visible. Moments later, he was seen adjusting his coat before sitting back down. The brief clip quickly caught public attention online.

Netizens Question ‘Swadeshi’ Claims

Social media users were quick to criticise the BJP leader, accusing the party of promoting Swadeshi ideals while allegedly indulging in luxury foreign brands. Several users flooded platforms with sarcastic comments and pointed questions.

One user wrote, “Politicians caught caring more about hiding designer belts than defending policies that’s the whole system in one moment.”

Another commented, “What’s the point of wearing a Louis Vuitton belt if you can’t show it?”"

A third asked sarcastically, “Is that belt from Chor Bazaar or Paris?”

As of now, Anurag Thakur has not issued any clarification regarding the viral video or the claims made online. The video continues to circulate, fuelling debates on optics, symbolism and political hypocrisy.

Well, this is not the first time a leader came under netizen scrutiny for wearing luxury brand inside the House

Mahua Moitra

TMC firebrand Mahua Moitra was mid-debate on skyrocketing mehengai (inflation) when the camera panned toward her TMC colleague ripping into the government over rising costs and common people's struggles.

In a split-second the 'oh no' moment caught on live broadcast, Moitra quickly slid her flashy Louis Vuitton handbag (priced anywhere from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh depending on the model) under the bench to yank it out of frame.

Malikarjun Kharge

Another moment was from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge who was aggressively demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani controversy, hitting hard on crony capitalism and corporate-government nexus.

Right in the middle of his attack, Union Minister Piyush Goyal casually asked, "Kharge ji is wearing a Louis Vuitton scarf today. Should we form a JPC for that too? Who gave it, how much did it cost?"