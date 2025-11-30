 Tamil Nadu Bus Accident VIDEO: 10 Passengers, Driver Killed In Head-On Collision Involving 2 Govt Buses In Sivaganga
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTamil Nadu Bus Accident VIDEO: 10 Passengers, Driver Killed In Head-On Collision Involving 2 Govt Buses In Sivaganga

Tamil Nadu Bus Accident VIDEO: 10 Passengers, Driver Killed In Head-On Collision Involving 2 Govt Buses In Sivaganga

According to reports reaching Chennai, a Devakottai-bound bus from Karaikudi and another bus proceeding from Devakottai to Dindigul collided head on near the Nachiyarpuram in Sivaganga.

N ChithraUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 10:36 PM IST
article-image
10 Passengers, Driver Killed In Head-On Collision Involving 2 Govt Buses In Sivaganga | X

Chennai: At least 10 passengers and a bus driver were killed in an accident involving two buses of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation in Sivaganga district on Sunday evening. Police said 20 passengers were injured, some of them severely. It is feared the toll could go up.

According to reports reaching Chennai, a Devakottai-bound bus from Karaikudi and another bus proceeding from Devakottai to Dindigul collided head on near the Nachiyarpuram in Sivaganga. “At least 11 persons have died so far. The injured have been rushed to the Government Hospitals in Karaikudi, Tiruapathur and Sivaganga,” a police officer said.

Read Also
Punjab Accident Claims 2 Lives And Injures 15 As Bus Carrying Forty Passengers Crashes Into Canter...
article-image

Expressing shock over the human casualties, Chief Minister M K Stalin said he had asked the local Minsiter K R Periyakaruppan to rush to the aid of those injured and the families of the deceased victims.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Chandivali Residents Raise Alarm Over Rising Crime, Urge Police Action
Mumbai News: Chandivali Residents Raise Alarm Over Rising Crime, Urge Police Action
Mumbai Congress Unveils Clean Air Action Plan, Vows To Cut AQI To 40–60 In Five Years
Mumbai Congress Unveils Clean Air Action Plan, Vows To Cut AQI To 40–60 In Five Years
Mumbai News: 3 Passengers Booked For Using AI-Generated Fake UTS Season Tickets On AC Local
Mumbai News: 3 Passengers Booked For Using AI-Generated Fake UTS Season Tickets On AC Local
India Beat Iran In A Thrilling 2-1 Win To Seal AFC U17 Asian Cup Berth
India Beat Iran In A Thrilling 2-1 Win To Seal AFC U17 Asian Cup Berth
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann To Embark On 10-Day Industrial Visit To Japan From December 1

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann To Embark On 10-Day Industrial Visit To Japan From December 1

Winter Session Of Parliament Begins December 1; Govt Lists 13 Bills, Lok Sabha BAC Allocates Time...

Winter Session Of Parliament Begins December 1; Govt Lists 13 Bills, Lok Sabha BAC Allocates Time...

Tamil Nadu Bus Accident VIDEO: 10 Passengers, Driver Killed In Head-On Collision Involving 2 Govt...

Tamil Nadu Bus Accident VIDEO: 10 Passengers, Driver Killed In Head-On Collision Involving 2 Govt...

Renaming Of Raj Bhavan To Lok Bhavan: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Says Change In Mindset Needed, Not...

Renaming Of Raj Bhavan To Lok Bhavan: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Says Change In Mindset Needed, Not...

Police Step Up Vigil After Delhi Blast Accused Doctors' Possible Link Emerges In Kanpur

Police Step Up Vigil After Delhi Blast Accused Doctors' Possible Link Emerges In Kanpur