Tamil Nadu Bus Accident VIDEO: 10 Passengers, Driver Killed In Head-On Collision Involving 2 Govt Buses In Sivaganga

Chennai: At least 10 passengers and a bus driver were killed in an accident involving two buses of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation in Sivaganga district on Sunday evening. Police said 20 passengers were injured, some of them severely. It is feared the toll could go up.
According to reports reaching Chennai, a Devakottai-bound bus from Karaikudi and another bus proceeding from Devakottai to Dindigul collided head on near the Nachiyarpuram in Sivaganga. “At least 11 persons have died so far. The injured have been rushed to the Government Hospitals in Karaikudi, Tiruapathur and Sivaganga,” a police officer said.
Expressing shock over the human casualties, Chief Minister M K Stalin said he had asked the local Minsiter K R Periyakaruppan to rush to the aid of those injured and the families of the deceased victims.