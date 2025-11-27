 Punjab Accident Claims 2 Lives And Injures 15 As Bus Carrying Forty Passengers Crashes Into Canter Truck In Fazilka
ANIUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 08:32 AM IST
article-image
Two people have died in a road accident after a head-on collision between a bus and a canter truck near Tahliwala Bodla village on the Fazilka-Malout Road in Punjab. | Representational Image

Fazilka: Two people have died in a road accident after a head-on collision between a bus and a canter truck near Tahliwala Bodla village on the Fazilka-Malout Road in Punjab.

At least 15 passengers have sustained injuries. The bus was carrying close to 40 passengers, while the truck carried five people. The injured have been rushed to a government hospital in the Fazilka district.

Dr Karan of the Fazilka government hospital informed that 15 people, including three of the five travelling in the truck, were rushed to the hospital. Two of the passengers were brought dead, he added.

Of the injured, one passenger is in critical condition and has been referred for advanced treatment, while others are out of danger, Dr Karan said.

Read Also
Major Crackdown In Punjab: AGTF Arrests Four Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Operatives After Encounter; BSF...
article-image

A relative of the deceased truck driver said that he rushed to the hospital as soon as he learned of the accident. The accident was horrific, killing the truck driver and another passenger.

Ranjeet Singh, an injured bus passenger, said that he was utterly stunned when the accident occurred. "Everything was in chaos. Uninjured passengers began tending to the injured, while villagers and passersby who arrived at the scene helped pull them out," he said.

The injured passenger said that he got out of the bus himself, and another passenger took him to the hospital.

Further details are awaited.

