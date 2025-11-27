Major Crackdown In Punjab: AGTF Arrests Four Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Operatives After Encounter; BSF Recovers Three Drones, Heroin Near Border

In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), along with SAS Nagar Police, apprehended four operatives linked to foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. | X @ANI

Chandigarh: In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), along with SAS Nagar Police, apprehended four operatives linked to foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after an exchange of fire on the Dera Bassi-Ambala highway on Thursday, officials said.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that the accused, hiding in a house along the highway, opened fire on the police during the cordon-and-search operation.

According to the police, the encounter took place near Steel Strips Towers during a cordon-and-search operation. In retaliatory firing, two of the suspects sustained bullet injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the operatives were acting on directions from foreign handlers and were planning targeted strikes in the Tricity and Patiala region.

Police have recovered seven .32 calibre pistols and 70 live cartridges from the apprehended individuals.

"Punjab Police remains resolute in its mission to dismantle gangster networks and ensure peace and security across Punjab," DGP Yadav said.

Further investigation is underway.

In another incident earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel recovered three drones and a packet of heroin along the Punjab border in recent operations, underscoring their vigilance and operational efficiency.

According to BSF officials here on Wednesday, the first recovery took place last night near the village of Kamal Wala, Ferozepur, where troops recovered a DJI Mavic 3 drone along with a packet of heroin weighing 557 grams from a farming field following a reported drone movement.

In a separate operation today on the Tarn Taran border, BSF personnel, in collaboration with the Punjab Police, recovered a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a field near the village of Pallopati, Tarn Taran, after tracking drone movement.

Later, another intelligence-based operation led to the recovery of a DJI Air 3S drone from a farming field adjacent to the village of Burj, Tarn Taran.

Officials said these recoveries reflect the sharp vigilance, technological expertise, and steadfast dedication of BSF troops in safeguarding the nation's borders and preventing the smuggling of contraband through rogue drones.

