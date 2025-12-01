Cyclone Ditwah Updates: Cyclonic Storm Weakens Into Deep Depression, Heavy Rainfall Expected In Parts Of Tamil Nadu, Death Toll In Sri Lanka Crosses 330 | 10 Points

Cyclone Ditwah weakened into deep dipression | Grok

Chennai: Cyclone Ditwah has wreaked havoc in Sri Lanka for the past few days. It has also brought heavy rainfall in coastal areas of India's Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry, throwing normal life out of gear. The cyclonic storm has now weakened into a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Under the influence of the cyclonic storm Ditwah, heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana until December 1.

Latest Updates:

According to the IMD, the cyclonic storm is now moving northwards at a speed of 10 kmph. It is expected to weaken further by Monday afternoon, December 1.

Rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu and parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. "Isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning likely over Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema during 01st–04th December and over Kerala & Mahe during 02nd–04th December," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said in its bulletin on Sunday.

#WATCH | Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu | Heavy rains lash the district in the aftermath of cyclone Ditwah pic.twitter.com/Xrc0RtTCwG — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2025

According to reports, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chennai districts of Tamil Nadu are expected to witness heavy rainfall.

Three people have reportedly been killed so far in Tamil Nadu in rain-related incidents.

Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains from Cyclone Titva have submerged over 35,000 acres of Samba paddy in Mayiladuthurai district, with a breach in the Kudamurutti drainage channel flooding 500 acres near Thirukkadaiyur. Sembanarkovil recorded 17 cm of rainfall. Farmers fear… pic.twitter.com/KHAngICndJ — IANS (@ians_india) November 30, 2025

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has been grappling with widespread flooding, landslides and infrastructure collapse triggered by Cyclone Ditwah. Several districts of the island country are left isolated, severely straining the country's disaster-response capacity.

As of Sunday, 334 people have been killed, with 370 missing, in catastrophic floods and landslides caused by extreme weather conditions since November 16.

India on Monday evacuated its last batch of stranded nationals from Sri Lanka, as New Delhi intensified its assistance to Colombo's rescue operations for Cyclone Ditwah disaster victims, officials said as reported by PTI.

Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, the last batch of 104 Indian passengers stranded at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo reached Thiruvananthapuram onboard an IAF aircraft at around 6.30 am, the Indian High Commission here said in a social media post.

#WATCH | Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant carried out Search and Rescue sorties in Sri Lanka today, supporting people affected by Cyclone Ditwah. India stands firmly with Sri Lanka in this difficult time, working together to save lives and extend… pic.twitter.com/LMqVlMXPZ7 — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2025

In a press release, the mission said India has intensified its assistance to Sri Lanka's rescue efforts and expanded operations across several affected regions. Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant had airlifted several people to safer locations, while IAF helicopters carried out search operations in Kotmale, a worst-hit central hill area with no road access due to landslides and flooding, it said.

India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, specialised disaster response agency for search and rescue and HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) activities, are also assisting Sri Lankan authorities in rescue and relief operations in the affected areas.