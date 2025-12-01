Operation Sagar Bandhu: Last Batch Of 104 Stranded Indians Evacuated From Cyclone Ditwah-Hit Sri Lanka | X @IndiainSL

Colombo: The last batch of 104 Indian nationals stranded in Cyclone Ditwah-hit Sri Lanka has been evacuated and brought back home on Monday, the Indian mission in Colombo announced.



"Last batch of Indian passengers stranded in Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo have reached home. 104 stranded Indians reached Thiruvananthapuram, onboard Indian Air Force aircraft, around 6.30 a.m. today," the Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a post on X.

Alongside the evacuations, India has also intensified rescue and relief operations in the island nation.

The Indian Air Force on Sunday carried out a hybrid rescue mission, under Operation Sagar Bandhu, to extricate stranded passengers from a restricted zone in Sri Lanka.

In a statement on X, the IAF stated that a Garud commando was winched down to guide the group to a helipad at Kotmale, from where 24 passengers were evacuated to Colombo.



"IAF helicopters undertook a hybrid rescue mission to extricate stranded passengers from a restricted zone. A Garud commando was winched down to guide the group through a cross-country route to a pre-briefed helipad at Kotmale, from where 24 passengers -- including Indians, foreign nationals and Sri Lankans -- were evacuated to Colombo," the Indian Air Force posted on X.

#CycloneDitwah | Indian Air Force in #SriLanka



IAF helicopters undertook a hybrid rescue mission to extricate stranded passengers from a restricted zone.

A Garud commando was winched down to guide the group through cross-country route to a pre-briefed helipad at Kotmale, from… pic.twitter.com/F6Tzi41MuN — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 30, 2025

"In a parallel effort, three critical casualties were airlifted to Colombo for immediate medical attention. Earlier, five teams of Sri Lankan Army personnel (40 troops) were airlifted from Diyathalawa Army Camp to the landslide-affected Kotmale region to support relief operations," it added.

Earlier in the day, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka stated: "A family of four stranded on a rooftop was rescued by a Chetak helicopter from INS Vikrant on 29 November 2025. They were safely airlifted and brought to a secure location. Operation Sagar Bandhu continues as India stands with the people of Sri Lanka."

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have also intensified relief operations in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka has been experiencing relentless rain, flash floods and landslides due to Cyclone Ditwah and the resulting weather system.

