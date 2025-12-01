 Operation Sagar Bandhu: Last Batch Of 104 Stranded Indians Evacuated From Cyclone Ditwah-Hit Sri Lanka
Operation Sagar Bandhu: Last Batch Of 104 Stranded Indians Evacuated From Cyclone Ditwah-Hit Sri Lanka

The last batch of 104 Indian nationals stranded in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka has been safely evacuated and brought home, the Indian High Commission in Colombo announced. The Indian Air Force conducted a hybrid rescue mission under Operation Sagar Bandhu, while relief efforts intensified amid severe flooding and landslides caused by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka.

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 09:17 AM IST
article-image
Operation Sagar Bandhu: Last Batch Of 104 Stranded Indians Evacuated From Cyclone Ditwah-Hit Sri Lanka | X @IndiainSL

Colombo: The last batch of 104 Indian nationals stranded in Cyclone Ditwah-hit Sri Lanka has been evacuated and brought back home on Monday, the Indian mission in Colombo announced.

Tweet Of The Indian High Commission In Colombo

"Last batch of Indian passengers stranded in Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo have reached home. 104 stranded Indians reached Thiruvananthapuram, onboard Indian Air Force aircraft, around 6.30 a.m. today," the Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a post on X.

Alongside the evacuations, India has also intensified rescue and relief operations in the island nation.

Operation Sagar Bandhu: Last Batch Of 104 Stranded Indians Evacuated From Cyclone Ditwah-Hit Sri Lanka
Operation Sagar Bandhu: Last Batch Of 104 Stranded Indians Evacuated From Cyclone Ditwah-Hit Sri Lanka
RBI May Trim Benchmark Lending Rate By 25 Bps As Inflationary Pressures Remain Subdued, Rate Will Not Budge In The Backdrop Of Rapid 8.2% GDP Growth
RBI May Trim Benchmark Lending Rate By 25 Bps As Inflationary Pressures Remain Subdued, Rate Will Not Budge In The Backdrop Of Rapid 8.2% GDP Growth
Mumbai: BMC Enforces Strictest Pollution Control Measures, GRAP-4 Restrictions, Amid Worsening Air Quality; Mazgaon, Deonar, Andheri Among Areas Affected
Mumbai: BMC Enforces Strictest Pollution Control Measures, GRAP-4 Restrictions, Amid Worsening Air Quality; Mazgaon, Deonar, Andheri Among Areas Affected
New Delhi: Parliament Winter Session Begins Today; Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Likely To Introduce Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025
New Delhi: Parliament Winter Session Begins Today; Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Likely To Introduce Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025
The Indian Air Force on Sunday carried out a hybrid rescue mission, under Operation Sagar Bandhu, to extricate stranded passengers from a restricted zone in Sri Lanka.

In a statement on X, the IAF stated that a Garud commando was winched down to guide the group to a helipad at Kotmale, from where 24 passengers were evacuated to Colombo.

Tweet

"IAF helicopters undertook a hybrid rescue mission to extricate stranded passengers from a restricted zone. A Garud commando was winched down to guide the group through a cross-country route to a pre-briefed helipad at Kotmale, from where 24 passengers -- including Indians, foreign nationals and Sri Lankans -- were evacuated to Colombo," the Indian Air Force posted on X.

"In a parallel effort, three critical casualties were airlifted to Colombo for immediate medical attention. Earlier, five teams of Sri Lankan Army personnel (40 troops) were airlifted from Diyathalawa Army Camp to the landslide-affected Kotmale region to support relief operations," it added.

Earlier in the day, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka stated: "A family of four stranded on a rooftop was rescued by a Chetak helicopter from INS Vikrant on 29 November 2025. They were safely airlifted and brought to a secure location. Operation Sagar Bandhu continues as India stands with the people of Sri Lanka."

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have also intensified relief operations in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka has been experiencing relentless rain, flash floods and landslides due to Cyclone Ditwah and the resulting weather system.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

