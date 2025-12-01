 PM Modi Mourns Sivaganga Bus Crash That Killed 12, Injures 40; Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia
The tragic collision occurred on Sunday evening near Kummangudi, close to Kundrakkudi, when two Tamil Nadu government buses collided head-on on a relatively narrow stretch of road. The impact was described by officials as extremely severe. Several passengers are believed to have died on the spot, while others were trapped inside the mangled remains of the buses.

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 11:19 AM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the horrific road accident in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district that claimed at least 12 lives and left around 40 others injured. | X @ians_india

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the horrific road accident in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district that claimed at least 12 lives and left around 40 others injured.

In a message shared by the Prime Minister's Office on X, he condoled the deaths and announced financial assistance for the victims' families.

"The loss of lives due to a mishap in Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon," the PMO quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

He further announced that an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured would receive Rs 50,000.

article-image

The tragic collision occurred on Sunday evening near Kummangudi, close to Kundrakkudi, when two Tamil Nadu government buses collided head-on on a relatively narrow stretch of road.

The impact was described by officials as extremely severe. Several passengers are believed to have died on the spot, while others were trapped inside the mangled remains of the buses.

Local residents immediately rushed to the accident site to assist rescue operations, helping the police pull out survivors and transport the injured to hospitals. Emergency teams worked late into the night as the number of casualties continued to rise.

Authorities have launched an inquiry to determine the cause of the accident. Preliminary suspicion points to factors such as overspeeding, limited visibility, or driver fatigue, though officials say a detailed investigation is underway.

article-image

Police officers and transport department officials inspected the crash site on Monday morning to assess road conditions and gather forensic evidence.

The injured are currently being treated at hospitals in Sivaganga and Karaikudi, where medical teams are handling multiple cases of fractures, head trauma, and other serious injuries. Several passengers remain in critical condition, prompting doctors to keep additional emergency resources on standby.

The tragedy has sparked grief across the region, with leaders cutting across party lines expressing condolences. As rescue and medical efforts continue, the state government is coordinating with district authorities to ensure that families of the deceased and injured receive the required support.

