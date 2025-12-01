 VIDEO: Samajwadi Party Leader Ambika Chaudhary Has Narrow Escape After Car Hits Divider In Ballia
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: Samajwadi Party Leader Ambika Chaudhary Has Narrow Escape After Car Hits Divider In Ballia

VIDEO: Samajwadi Party Leader Ambika Chaudhary Has Narrow Escape After Car Hits Divider In Ballia

Chaudhary, who escaped unhurt, told PTI that he was on his way to the district headquarters when his car rammed into a divider near the Ballia railway station.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 10:27 PM IST
article-image
Samajwadi Party Leader Ambika Chaudhary Has A Narrow Escape After Car Hits Divider In Ballia |

Ballia: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ambika Chaudhary had a narrow escape on Monday after her car rammed into a divider in Ballia.

Chaudhary, who escaped unhurt, told PTI that he was on his way to the district headquarters when his car rammed into a divider near the Ballia railway station.

The impact damaged the car and injured his brother Sudhir, who was behind the wheel, while he and his security guard had a narrow escape, the former Uttar Pradesh minister said.

Chaudhary termed the incident a result of the administration's "gross negligence".

FPJ Shorts
'Free Entertainment Without Paying Any Tax’: BJP’s S Suresh Kumar Slams Leadership Rift In Karnataka | VIDEO
'Free Entertainment Without Paying Any Tax’: BJP’s S Suresh Kumar Slams Leadership Rift In Karnataka | VIDEO
Western Railway Announces 60-Day Track Renewal Block At Mumbai Central Platform 4; Check List Of Affected Trains
Western Railway Announces 60-Day Track Renewal Block At Mumbai Central Platform 4; Check List Of Affected Trains
'Nadia Pasand Hai...': Arshdeep Singh Reveals What Rohit Sharma Said On Virat Kohli's 52nd Century During IND Vs SA 1st ODI - Watch VIDEO
'Nadia Pasand Hai...': Arshdeep Singh Reveals What Rohit Sharma Said On Virat Kohli's 52nd Century During IND Vs SA 1st ODI - Watch VIDEO
Bigg Boss 19 Semi-Finale Week: Who's Likely To Win: Gaurav, Farrhana, Malti, Amaal Or Pranit?
Bigg Boss 19 Semi-Finale Week: Who's Likely To Win: Gaurav, Farrhana, Malti, Amaal Or Pranit?
Read Also
PM Modi Hails Uttarakhand As India's Best Wedding Destination For Winter: Here's What Makes It So...
article-image

"The spot where the accident occurred was dark. A truck had previously crashed into the same divider, yet no lighting arrangements were made there," Chaudhary said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NHRC Issues Notice To UP Police Over Alleged Inaction In Bulandshahr Minor Gangrape Case

NHRC Issues Notice To UP Police Over Alleged Inaction In Bulandshahr Minor Gangrape Case

'You Belong To Filthy Caste': Parents Allege English Teacher Of Using Casteist Slurs Against Dalit...

'You Belong To Filthy Caste': Parents Allege English Teacher Of Using Casteist Slurs Against Dalit...

VIDEO: Samajwadi Party Leader Ambika Chaudhary Has Narrow Escape After Car Hits Divider In Ballia

VIDEO: Samajwadi Party Leader Ambika Chaudhary Has Narrow Escape After Car Hits Divider In Ballia

'Backbone Of Rural Healthcare': Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticises Centre For Not...

'Backbone Of Rural Healthcare': Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticises Centre For Not...

PM Modi Expresses Deep Concern Over Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia’s Health, Offers Full Support

PM Modi Expresses Deep Concern Over Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia’s Health, Offers Full Support