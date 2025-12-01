VIDEO: Samajwadi Party Leader Ambika Chaudhary Has Narrow Escape After Car Hits Divider In Ballia

Samajwadi Party Leader Ambika Chaudhary Has A Narrow Escape After Car Hits Divider In Ballia |

Ballia: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ambika Chaudhary had a narrow escape on Monday after her car rammed into a divider in Ballia.

Chaudhary, who escaped unhurt, told PTI that he was on his way to the district headquarters when his car rammed into a divider near the Ballia railway station.

The impact damaged the car and injured his brother Sudhir, who was behind the wheel, while he and his security guard had a narrow escape, the former Uttar Pradesh minister said.

Chaudhary termed the incident a result of the administration's "gross negligence".

"The spot where the accident occurred was dark. A truck had previously crashed into the same divider, yet no lighting arrangements were made there," Chaudhary said.

