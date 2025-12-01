PM Modi Hails Uttarakhand As India's Best Wedding Destination For Winter: Here's What Makes It So Special

Are you getting married this winter season? If yes, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a suggestion you might want to consider—exchange your vows amidst the breathtaking Himalayan valleys. In his latest ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on Sunday, PM Modi spotlighted Uttarakhand as one of the country’s most magical winter wedding destinations, praising its scenic beauty, spiritual charm, and the rising trend of intimate hill weddings.

What makes Uttarakhand so special during winter wedding season?

In the latest episode, PM Modi devoted nearly two and a half minutes specifically to Uttarakhand, highlighting why it's a breathtaking venue for tying the knot in the mountains. He said, "Friends, during the winter season, the ‘Wed In India’ campaign has its own special charm. Be it the golden sunshine of winter or the view of the blanket of fog descending from the mountains, the hills are now becoming very popular for destination weddings. Many weddings are now being organised, especially on the banks of river Ganga."

He painted a vivid picture of what winter in the Himalayas feels like, adding, "Friends, during these winter months, the valleys of the Himalayas offer an experience that stays with you for a lifetime. If you are planning to travel somewhere this winter, so keep the Himalayan valleys as an option."

His words have sparked fresh interest among couples seeking a peaceful, picturesque, and culturally rooted destination wedding. The snow-kissed peaks, ancient temples, and serene riversides make for a dreamy setting you might want to consider this winter season.

Modi on Winter travel in Uttarakhand

Along with destination weddings, PM Modi also emphasised Uttarakhand's strong potential for winter tourism and adventure activities. His message was also a gentle push for Indians to explore more domestic locations rather than look abroad for such experiences.

As per the official release, Modi shared that Uttarakhand’s winter tourism is flourishing, with spots like Auli, Munsiyari, Dayara, and Chopta drawing visitors in increasing numbers. These regions, known for skiing slopes, snow treks, and postcard-worthy landscapes, are also doubling up as dreamy backdrops for weddings and pre-wedding shoots.