THIS Place Beats Mumbai & Delhi To Become Most Vegan-Friendly City 2025 In India

Veganism is quietly but surely reshaping India's food and lifestyle scene. From plant-based cafes to cruelty-free fashion, the movement is gaining serious momentum today. And if you thought megacities like Mumbai or Delhi would top the charts, think again. In a surprise win, Kolkata has claimed the spotlight, proving that tradition and conscious living can go hand in hand.

Kolkata is India's most vegan-friendly city in 2025

In November, during World Vegan Month, PETA India officially named Kolkata India's Most Vegan-Friendly City of 2025. The honour was formally presented to Firhad Hakim, recognising the city's growing embrace of plant-based food, ethical fashion, and animal-friendly initiatives.

So why Kolkata?

Despite its long-standing reputation for fish-centric dishes, Bengal's everyday cuisine has always had strong plant-based roots. Staples like aloo posto, cholar dal, aloo chop, tomato khejur chutney, and puchka are naturally vegan when made without ghee.

Beyond home kitchens, Kolkata's dining scene has evolved rapidly. As per PETA, the city now boasts a growing number of cafes, bakeries, and restaurants offering dedicated vegan menus or thoughtful plant-based alternatives. From dairy-free sweets to reimagined Bengali classics, vegan options are increasingly easy to find, appealing to both locals and tourists exploring the city’s food trails.

The transformation isn't limited to food. Kolkata is also reportedly emerging as a hub for cruelty-free and eco-conscious fashion. Local designers and stores are reportedly experimenting with plant-based fabrics and vegan leather, reflecting a wider shift toward mindful consumption and sustainability.

Animal welfare has also entered the city's cultural celebrations. During Durga Puja this year, PETA India installed a special animal-awareness exhibit promoting vegan snacks and encouraging alternatives to horse-drawn carriages, such as heritage-style motorised vehicles.

"From flavourful Bengali plant-powered dishes to sustainable vegan fashion and festive animal-friendly events, Kolkata is an unexpectedly delightful destination for vegans and the vegan-curious," said Dr Kiran Ahuja, Senior Manager, Vegan and Corporate Projects at PETA India. She also added that the city’s expanding vegan ecosystem sets a powerful example for others to follow.