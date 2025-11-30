Top 10 Rooftop Restaurants In Mumbai To Bookmark For New Year 2026 Eve's Party

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 30, 2025
If you're ringing in New Year's Eve 2026 in Mumbai, these stunning rooftop restaurants promise unbeatable views, mouth-watering delicacies, and a night to remember:
All images from restaurants' official Instagram
AER: Located on the 34th floor of the Four Seasons Hotel in Worli, AER offers sweeping 360-degree views of Mumbai’s skyline and the Arabian Sea, along with polished cocktails and global culinary. Expect to spend around ₹4,500 for two
Dome: Set atop the InterContinental Marine Drive in Churchgate, Dome is famed for its glowing white canopy and surreal views of Marine Drive’s Queen’s Necklace. The rooftop pairs European cuisine with ocean breezes, at an approximate cost of ₹5,000 for two
Allamanda Terrace: Situated at Hotel Marine Plaza in Churchgate, Allamanda Terrace offers a calm, sea-facing rooftop experience with multi-cuisine menu and trendy drinks. Get ready to an average spend of ₹3,000 for two
Bayview Cafe: This charming rooftop in Colaba blends retro interiors with views of the Gateway of India. Bayview Cafe is great for a low-key New Year’s toast in South Mumbai, offering a cosy bites and innovative cocktails at roughly ₹2,200 for two
Zerua: Located in Worli, Zerua is a contemporary rooftop spot known for its global menu, stylish decor, and high-energy atmosphere. Ideal for large groups or party-goers, a meal here typically costs about ₹2,500 for two
Asilo: Perched on St. Regis' 40th floor in Lower Parel, Asilo is one of Mumbai's highest rooftop restaurants. With Santorini-inspired white-and-blue interiors and a luxe food spread, it's perfect for a dramatic countdown night, priced around ₹6,000 for two
Mostly Grills: Located at The Orchid Hotel in Vile Parle, Mostly Grills offers a poolside rooftop setting with rare airport runway views. Serving a mix of Indian and European dishes, this unique rooftop experience costs approximately ₹4,500 for two
The Marina Upper Deck: At Sea Palace Hotel in Colaba, The Marina Upper Deck delivers colonial charm with breezy Arabian Sea views. It’s a relaxed and affordable rooftop choice for ringing in the New Year, with an average bill of ₹1,600 for two
Chenab: For those wanting good North Indian food without splurging, Chenab in Vashi offers a simple rooftop setting with pleasant views. Ideal for a relaxed celebration, it costs roughly ₹1,200 for two
Kube: Situated in Andheri, Kube is a vibrant rooftop known for its colourful interiors, lively entertainment, and comfort food menu. Perfect for an energetic celebration, it remains budget-friendly at about ₹1,500 for two
