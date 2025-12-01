 Samantha Ruth Prabhu Drapes Traditional Red Saree, Flaunts Massive Diamond-Silver Wedding Ring With Raj Nidimoru – SEE PHOTOS
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, director Raj Nidimoru, on Monday morning at Linga Bhairavi Temple in the Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore. For her wedding day, Samantha embraced her Tamil heritage with a classic red silk saree, custom-created by Indian designer Arpita Mehta. The saree was adorned with rich golden zari work and traditional motifs.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 03:56 PM IST
article-image

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are officially husband and wife! After months of quiet speculation, the couple sealed their relationship with a Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Temple, within the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. As per media reports, the wedding, held on Monday, December 1, was an intimate affair with barely 30 guests.

Soon after the news broke, Samantha confirmed their marriage by sharing a series of serene, love-soaked photographs from the ceremony, instantly sending fans into a frenzy.

Check out their first wedding photos below:

Samantha's traditional bridal look in red silk saree

For her wedding day, Samantha embraced her Tamil heritage with a classic red silk saree, custom-created by Indian designer Arpita Mehta. The saree was adorned with rich golden zari work and traditional motifs. Celebrity stylist Pallavi Singh styled her six-yard in a traditional way, letting the pallu fall gracefully over her shoulder, allowing the intricate weaving to shine.

article-image

Her traditional pieces of jewellery were equally breathtaking. The actress adorned herself with an ornate gold choker layered with another necklace, a delicate mangalsutra, statement gold jhumkas, thick kadas, and bold rings to complete the look.

Wedding ring that stole the spotlight

While her bridal look was stunning in itself, it was Samantha's wedding ring that truly set social media buzzing. Though the details remain undisclosed, the ring features a striking kite-shaped diamond set in a silver design. Judging by its size and craftsmanship, fans have already assumed it comes with a jaw-dropping price tag.

article-image

Her glam stayed soft and elegant with a clean, dewy base, flushed cheeks, shimmering eyes and a muted lip. She tied her hair into a neat bun adorned with a fragrant mogra gajra, adding the perfect traditional finishing touch.

What Raj wore

Director Raj Nidimoru kept his look understated yet traditional in a cream kurta–pyjama set layered with a beige Nehru jacket. The neutral palette beautifully complemented Samantha's bold red saree.

Samantha and Raj's relationship history

The couple reportedly began dating earlier in 2024, following their work together on The Family Man Season 2 and Citadel: Honey, though they maintained privacy and never made their relationship public online.

Their wedding marks the second marriage for both—Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya, while Raj was earlier married to Shhyamali De.

