Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru Get Married: What Is The Age Gap Between Newlyweds?

Photo Via Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are reportedly married, as the couple secretly tied the knot on Monday morning, December 1. Nidimoru, who is currently basking in the success of The Family Man Season 3, got married at the Linga Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru Get Married

Around thirty guests attended the ceremony, and the bride wore a red saree on her special day. This marks the second wedding for both Samantha and Raj.

As of now, the newlyweds have not confirmed or reacted to the wedding reports, nor have they shared any wedding photos.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru Age Gap

Born in Chennai on April 28, 1987, Samantha is currently 38 years old, while her husband, Raj, born on August 4, 1979, is 46. This makes an age gap of 8 years between the two.

Despite the age difference, the couple seems to share a strong bond.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously married to Naga Chaitanya, and Nidimoru was previously married to Sshyamali De.

Samantha has long been rumoured to be dating Raj, with whom she previously worked on The Family Man Season 2 and Citadel: Honey. However, it was only recently the actress began sharing photos with Raj on her social media handle, subtly confirming their relationship.

While Samantha and Raj have officially neither confirmed nor denied the relationship, the two are often seen spending time together.