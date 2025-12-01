 Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru Get Married: What Is The Age Gap Between Newlyweds?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSamantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru Get Married: What Is The Age Gap Between Newlyweds?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru Get Married: What Is The Age Gap Between Newlyweds?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru reportedly tied the knot on Monday at the Linga Bhairavi Temple in Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore. Around 30 guests attended the intimate ceremony, and Samantha wore a red saree. Samantha is 38, and Raj is 46, with an eight-year age gap. The couple has not yet confirmed or shared photos of the wedding.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 01:29 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are reportedly married, as the couple secretly tied the knot on Monday morning, December 1. Nidimoru, who is currently basking in the success of The Family Man Season 3, got married at the Linga Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru Get Married

Around thirty guests attended the ceremony, and the bride wore a red saree on her special day. This marks the second wedding for both Samantha and Raj.

As of now, the newlyweds have not confirmed or reacted to the wedding reports, nor have they shared any wedding photos.

FPJ Shorts
No Voting Tomorrow As Several Civic Body Polls Are Postponed; Check New Dates For Municipal Council & Municipal Panchayat Elections In Pune District
No Voting Tomorrow As Several Civic Body Polls Are Postponed; Check New Dates For Municipal Council & Municipal Panchayat Elections In Pune District
Wockhardt Achieves Historic US FDA Nod For New Antibiotic, Shares Soar 19% As India Marks Pharma Breakthrough
Wockhardt Achieves Historic US FDA Nod For New Antibiotic, Shares Soar 19% As India Marks Pharma Breakthrough
'Warp-Speed AI Approach Will Do Staggering Damage To Jobs & Earth': Over 1,000 Amazon Employees Warn In Open Letter To CEO
'Warp-Speed AI Approach Will Do Staggering Damage To Jobs & Earth': Over 1,000 Amazon Employees Warn In Open Letter To CEO
Rupee Falls 34 Paise To An All-Time Low Of 89.79 Against US Dollar, Negative Trend Heats Up In Domestic Equities & Foreign Fund Outflows Persist
Rupee Falls 34 Paise To An All-Time Low Of 89.79 Against US Dollar, Negative Trend Heats Up In Domestic Equities & Foreign Fund Outflows Persist
Read Also
'I Am Not Promoting Ye Maaya Chesave With Anyone': Samantha Ruth Prabhu Breaks Silence On Rumours Of...
article-image

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru Age Gap

Born in Chennai on April 28, 1987, Samantha is currently 38 years old, while her husband, Raj, born on August 4, 1979, is 46. This makes an age gap of 8 years between the two.

Despite the age difference, the couple seems to share a strong bond.

Read Also
'Stop It, Guys': Samantha Ruth Prabhu Loses Cool At Paps For Clicking Her Outside Gym In Mumbai...
article-image

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously married to Naga Chaitanya, and Nidimoru was previously married to Sshyamali De.

Samantha has long been rumoured to be dating Raj, with whom she previously worked on The Family Man Season 2 and Citadel: Honey. However, it was only recently the actress began sharing photos with Raj on her social media handle, subtly confirming their relationship.

Read Also
'Why Am I Treated Like A Criminal?': Naga Chaitanya Opens Up On Divorce From Samantha Ruth Prabhu
article-image

While Samantha and Raj have officially neither confirmed nor denied the relationship, the two are often seen spending time together.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru Get Married: What Is The Age Gap Between Newlyweds?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru Get Married: What Is The Age Gap Between Newlyweds?

Lok Sabha Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Dharmendra, Remembering His Iconic Journey From Cinema To...

Lok Sabha Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Dharmendra, Remembering His Iconic Journey From Cinema To...

Kannada Actress Ashika Ranganath's 22-Year-Old Cousin Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru After Sexual...

Kannada Actress Ashika Ranganath's 22-Year-Old Cousin Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru After Sexual...

Preity Zinta Beats ₹10-Crore Tax Charge, ITAT Mumbai Rules In Her Favour After Major Reassessment...

Preity Zinta Beats ₹10-Crore Tax Charge, ITAT Mumbai Rules In Her Favour After Major Reassessment...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Secretly Marries Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru 4 Years After Divorce From Naga...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Secretly Marries Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru 4 Years After Divorce From Naga...