 Kannada Actress Ashika Ranganath's 22-Year-Old Cousin Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru After Sexual Harassment By Drug-Addict Boyfriend
Kannada actress Ashika Ranganath's 22-year-old cousin, Achala, died by suicide in Bengaluru after alleged sexual and mental harassment by her boyfriend, Mayank, a drug-addicted relative who pressured her for a physical relationship. Her family claims no arrest has been made despite evidence. A case is filed against Mayank and his mother, while Achala's parents demand their immediate arrest.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 12:55 PM IST
Ashika Ranganath | Photo Via Instagram

Kannada actress Ashika Ranganath's 22-year-old cousin, Achala, died by suicide on November 22 at a relative's house in Panduranga Nagar, Bengaluru, after allegedly being sexually harassed by her drug-addict boyfriend.

Ashika Ranganath's 22-Year-Old Cousin Dies By Suicide

According to a report in Navbharat Times, Achala's family claimed that despite having evidence against the boyfriend, no arrest has been made. The report further states that Achala, an engineering graduate, was allegedly pressured into a physical relationship before marriage by Mayank, a distant relative who pretended to love her and began harassing her when she refused.

Ashika's Family Alleges Sexual Harassment By Drug-Addict Boyfriend

Further, the report stated that Mayank was a drug addict, and after Achala refused to give in, he began assaulting her, mentally harassing her, and repeatedly calling her to trouble her. Achala was Aashika's maternal uncle's daughter.

Aashika's aunt claimed that her daughter Achala died by suicide due to the continuous harassment she faced by Mayank. A case has been registered against Mayank and his mother, Maina, at the Hassan City Police Station, and Achala's parents are demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for their daughter’s death.

As of now, the actress has not issued any statement regarding her cousin's death.

Earlier on Monday, Ashika had wished her mother on her birthday, sharing unseen photos with her on social media.

She wrote, "Mommy bear, happy birthday. You’re home, you’re strength — the woman who holds our whole world together. Thank you for loving us in every way: funny, dramatic, protective and endlessly caring. To your childlike joy and your fierce love — we’d be lost without you."

On the work front, Ashika was last seen in the Kannada film, Gatha Vaibhava, which marked SS Dushyanth's acting debut. The film was released on November 14.

