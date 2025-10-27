 Jamtara 2 Actor Sachin Chandwade Dies By Suicide At 25 In Jalgaon
Jamtara Season 2 actor Sachin Chandwade died by suicide at the age of 25 at his residence in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. His family found him hanging and rushed him to a nearby hospital before shifting him to Dhule. He passed away on October 24 at 1:30 AM. The reason remains unknown.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 03:32 PM IST
article-image

In a shocking turn of events, Sachin Chandwade, known for his role in the series Jamtara: Season 2, died by suicide at the age of 25 at his residence in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. His untimely demise has left the entertainment industry and his well-wishers mourning the loss of a promising talent.

Sachin Chandwade Dies By Suicide At 25 In Jalgaon

According to Maharashtra Times, Sachin's family members found him hanging from a ceiling fan and immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital close to his village. Later, as his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to a hospital in Dhule.

Sachin passed away on October 24 at around 1:30 AM while undergoing treatment. The exact reason behind his suicide remains unknown.

Satish Shah Passes Away At 74: Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Actor's LAST X Post With Shammi Kapoor & Govinda...
article-image

Before his tragic demise, Sachin had announced his new project, Asurvan, in which he played the lead role. Directed by Sachin Ramchandra Ambat, the film also stars Pooja Moily and Anuj Thakare. The thriller was scheduled for release later this year.

Following his untimely death, the Parola police registered a case of ' accidental death.'

His family has yet to issue an official statement regarding Sachin's demise.

Hailing from Jalgaon district, Sachin was also a software engineer who worked at an IT Park in Pune, all while pursuing his long-standing passion for acting.

Reacting to the news, Sachin’s Asurvan co-star re-shared the post on her Instagram story and simply added a heartbreak emoji, writing, "Somyaa."

Asurvan's director Sachin also mourned his loss.

