 Together On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About Dave Franco & Alison Brie's Supernatural Horror Movie
Together is a horror romantic film that explores themes of codependency, relationship anxiety, identity, and fear of commitment. The film also had its international premiere on the opening night of the Sydney Film Festival on June 4, 2025, also screening in the Official Competition section of the festival on June 7 and 8.

Together is a supernatural horror film directed and written by Michael Shanks. The film features Dave Franco as Tim Brassington and Alison Brie as Millie Wilson. The film premiered at Sundance on January 26, 2025, and was later released in theatres on July 30, 2025, and received a good response from audiences and critics, especially for its unique storyline. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

About Together

What is the story of Together?

Together follows a troubled couple, Tim and Millie, who relocate to the countryside for a new beginning; however, their relationship problems worsen, resulting in a supernatural body horror where their bodies begin to meld after a strange occurrence in a cave, representing their unavoidable, forced codependency and deteriorating identities. It combines relationship turmoil with disturbing body horror, investigating themes of love, trauma (particularly Tim's), and the alarming notion of being "bonded" eternally, both emotionally and physically.

Cast and charachters

Along with Dave Franco and Alison Brie, the film also features Damon Herriman as Jamie McCabe, Karl Richmond as Jordy, Mia Morrissey as Cath, Jack Kenny as Luke, Francesca Waters as Carol, Aljin Abella as Dr. Mendoza, Sarah Lang as Keri, Charlie Lees as Groom 1, MJ Dorning as Groom 2, Flynn Wandin as a Student and Sunny S. Walia as a Farmer, among others. It is produced by Dave Franco, Alison Brie, Andrew Mittman, Erik Feig, Max Silva, Timothy Headington, and Julia Hammer under the banner of Picturestart, Tango Entertainment, and Princess Pictures.

