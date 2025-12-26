Naga Vamsi Says He Didn't Incur Major Losses Due To Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR's War 2 As YRF Returned ₹18 Crore

Producer Naga Vamsi, who distributed Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 in the Telugu states, has finally addressed speculation around the film allegedly causing him massive financial losses. Since the film’s release on August 14, 2025, rumours have circulated on social media claiming that Vamsi invested close to Rs 100 crore and suffered heavy setbacks after the film underperformed in the Telugu market.

However, the producer has now clarified the financial details and dismissed claims of major losses.

In an interview with Great Andhra, Vamsi broke his silence amid growing chatter online. War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, reportedly collected Rs 56.74 crore nett in Telugu markets in India, contributing to an overall India nett collection of Rs 236.55 crore across languages. Despite the numbers, many assumed that the Telugu distributor had taken a severe hit, especially given the film’s massive pre-release hype.

Responding to these assumptions, Vamsi said, “Everyone on Twitter keeps speculating how much loss I’ve faced with War 2. I bought it for Rs 68 crore. It brought me a share of Rs 35 to Rs 40 crore. Yash Raj Films called me to refund Rs 18 crore. I had already put forth this condition beforehand. Despite being a Bombay-based company and a corporate production house, they stuck to their word and returned this amount. So, I hardly faced any losses here.”

According to Vamsi, the partial refund from Yash Raj Films reduced the risk, ensuring that the losses were far from “huge,” as speculated.

Interestingly, ahead of the film’s release, Vamsi had made headlines for his speech at the pre-release event in Hyderabad, where he addressed Jr NTR’s fans and set ambitious expectations for the Telugu version. At the time, he said, “Our net in Telugu needs to be bigger than the net in Hindi, and it needs to be ten times bigger opening of Devara. Anna raised his collar for us today, and we need to ensure he can do the same all over India. If you watch this film and don’t come out satisfied, I’ll never ask you to watch my films again.”

Despite the strong buildup, War 2 opened to lukewarm reviews from critics and mixed audience reactions. While it failed to meet the sky-high expectations associated with the YRF Spy Universe, the film still managed a respectable Rs 364.35 crore worldwide gross.

The film also starred Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Varun Badola and others.