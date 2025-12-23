Hrithik Roshan Grooves To Dhol Beats At Cousin Eshaan Roshan's Baraat In Mumbai; Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan attended his cousin Eshaan Roshan's wedding festivities in Mumbai on Tuesday (December 23) along with his other family members. Earlier today, several videos from the baraat surfaced online and quickly went viral. The actor was seen joyfully grooving to dhol beats, delighting fans and social media users alike.

Hrithik was spotted arriving at the wedding venue with his sons, and the family’s appearance immediately caught the attention of paparazzi and onlookers. Videos show the actor making a stylish yet understated entry, walking in with his children by his side.

He was dressed in a classic and elegant traditional outfit and appeared cheerful. He also acknowledged photographers as they captured the moment.

Several clips from the baraat also show Hrithik enjoying the celebrations, dancing to the energetic beats and soaking in the joyous wedding atmosphere.

Earlier, Hrithik’s girlfriend, actress-singer Saba Azad, was also seen accompanying him during the celebrations. The couple was earlier spotted in Mumbai attending the Mehendi ceremony, dressed in coordinated traditional ensembles. Their stylish appearance once again drew attention, with many fans praising their elegance and chemistry.

Eshaan Roshan, son of renowned music composer Rajesh Roshan, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Aishwarya Singh on December 20, 2025. The engagement ceremony was an intimate affair attended by close friends and family members. The Mehendi function followed shortly after, offering fans a glimpse into the Roshan family’s close-knit and celebratory moments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was last seen in War 2 with Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. However, the Ayan Mukerji-directorial failed to make a mark at the box office.

Hrithik now has some interesting films lined up. The actor will be seen in Krrish 4, which will also be directed by him. He also has a movie with Kantara and KGF makers Hombale Films. Fans of the actor are eagerly waiting for his next movie.

Meanwhile, Hrithik is also turning a producer, and he will producing an OTT series which will star Saba in a pivotal role.