Single's Inferno Season 5: Are Choi Mina-Sue & Samuel Lee Still Together? Fans Spot Clues Post Finale

Choi Mina-sue and Kim Min-gee were among the most talked-about contestants on Single's Inferno Season 5. While many expected Mina-sue to end up alone, she paired with Samuel Lee in the finale. Their bond seemed more friendly than romantic, but are Mina-sue and Samuel still in contact? If so, what is the current status of their relationship? Let’s take a closer look.

Single's Inferno Season 5: Are Choi Mina-sue & Samuel Lee Still Together?

Ever since Mina-sue chose Samuel Lee in the finale, fans have been speculating about whether the duo are dating in real life. Clues on Mina-sue's social media fueled the rumors: she recently visited New York City, where Samuel lives, and marked the visit in her highlights. In one photo, fans spotted a male hand reflected in a mirror and speculated it might be Samuel. The intrigue grew when Mina-sue later deleted the photo.

While some fans believe Mina-sue and Samuel could be dating, others feel their relationship may still just be a close friendship.

Single's Inferno Season 5: Is Samuel Lee Insanely Rich?

Samuel Lee is reportedly the wealthiest contestant of Single's Inferno Season 5. He studied Computer Science and Applied Mathematics at the University of California, Berkeley. According to his now-deleted LinkedIn profile, he previously worked as a software engineer for top companies like Amazon, Google, and Snowflake. Before joining the show, he was employed at Jump Trading, and The Tab reported that his annual earnings ranged from $200K to $1.4 million.

Single's Inferno is a popular Korean dating reality show where single contestants enter the luxurious "Inferno" island with the hope of finding love, forming connections, and competing in challenges. The recently released Single's Inferno Season 5 features a total of 12 exciting episodes filled with romance, strategy, and unexpected twists. All episodes are currently available to stream on Netflix with a subscription plan, giving fans worldwide a chance to catch every moment of the drama and romance.