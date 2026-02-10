 Single's Inferno Season 5: Are Kim Min-Gee & Song Seung-Il Still Together? Fans Spot Clues About Their Relationship Status
Single’s Inferno Season 5 winners Kim Min-gee and Song Seung-il have sparked dating rumours after fans spotted matching silver bracelets, shared clothing, and subtle social media clues. While online sleuths believe the duo may still be together, the two have not officially confirmed their relationship status yet.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
Kim Min-Gee & Song Seung-Il |

Kim Min-gee and Song Seung-il ended up together on Single’s Inferno Season 5, but are they dating in real life after the show? Several subtle hints on social media have sparked speculation about the true status of Min-gee and Seung-il's relationship since they walked out of the Inferno together.

Single's Inferno Season 5: Kim Min-gee & Song Seung-il Still Together?

As per fans theories and speculations, Min-gee and Seung-il are probably dating each other in real life. During a promo video of Netflix's Single's Inferno Season 5, the duo were spotted wearing a silver couple bracelets.

Moreover, their recent photo shoot with Eye Magazine hints at their possible relationship. Fans also spotted Seung-il also wearing the same hoodie that he gave to Min-gee in the show.

In a Reddit thread with title "Mingee and Seungil (eyesmag promo)" several users claimed that the duo are still a couple, as per the social media hints. A user commented, "Nate Pann (knet sleuths) are saying they are still a couple. Some of her family members are following Seung-il on Instagram apparently. They have also been seen off the show wearing matching silver rings." According to online claims, although Min-gee and Seung-il do not follow each other on social media, possibly due to Netflix rules, their family members reportedly follow one another.After being torn between Choi Mina-sue and Kim Min-gee, Seung-il ultimately chose Min-gee, as he shared the strongest connection with her. Confident about their bond, Min-gee chose him in the end and openly confessed her feelings.

mingee and seungil (eyesmag promo)
by u/Fit_Tangerine1152 in Singlesinferno2

However, the duo has not officially confirmed their relationship status on social media yet. For now, it's best not to jump to conclusions and wait for an official confirmation from them.

Min gee & Seun il

Min gee & Seun il |

article-image

After being torn between Choi Mina-sue and Kim Min-gee, Seung-il ultimately chose Min-gee, as he shared the strongest connection with her. Confident about their bond, Min-gee chose him in the end and openly confessed her feelings. Single's Inferno Season 5 has a total of 12 episodes in it. Currently, all the episodes are available to stream on Netflix, with a subscription plan.

