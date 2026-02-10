Single's Inferno Season 5 Finale Ending Explained: Kim Min Gee & Song Seung Il, Choi Mina Sue & Samuel Lee & Others; Here Are All The Couples Who Walked Out Hand In Hand

Single's Inferno Season 5 finale |

The finale episodes of Single's Inferno Season 5 have finally aired on Netflix. Did Kim Min-gee leave the Inferno with the man of her choice, or did Choi Mina-sue swoop in and win over Song Seung-il? Who did Su-been choose in the end? While he seemed all in for Hee-sun, Mina-sue was expected to bring a twist to the love story. Let’s take a closer look at the couples who walked out of the Inferno hand in hand.

Single's Inferno Season 5: Here Are The Final Couples Who Left The Inferno Together

Kim Min-gee & Song Seung-il

Kim Min-gee and Song Seung-il finally made it to the finale and walked out hand in hand. Min-gee was very open about her feelings for Seung-il. Although Seung-il was initially attracted to Mina-sue, he made it clear from the start that Min-gee was his first choice.

Lim Su-been & Park Hee-sun

Su-been was clearly all in for Hee-sun, so it was expected that they would end up together. However, the panelists speculated that Hee-sun might opt out of the final decision, as she appeared a bit pale. Thankfully, the two reunited and walked out hand in hand.

Choi Mina-sue & Samuel Lee

Many speculated that Mina-sue would end up alone on Single's Inferno. However, in the end, she chose to give Samuel Lee, a friend who stood by her through all the ups and downs, a chance.

Lee Joo-young & Kim Jae-jin

Congratulations to Joo Young and Jae Jin on officially starting their relationship. 🎇🎆💐 🤣



My JJ Couple❤️🫶☺️



#singlesinferno5 pic.twitter.com/mQwnsb00sr — FIFA 66 (SixtySix) (@FIFAUPSET) February 3, 2026

Lee Joo-young and Kim Jae-jin shared the strongest connection on the show. Although Young Hyun-jae also had feelings for Joo-young, she ultimately chose to leave the Inferno with Jae-jin.

Kim Go-eun & Woo Sung-min

Kim Go-eun faced the toughest dilemma but ultimately made the surprising decision to leave the Inferno with Sung-min. However, she received two other votes from I-geon and Hyen-woo, adding an unexpected twist to the finale. In the end, she was conflicted between Sung-min and Hyen-woo. She did not choose Hyen-woo as she felt he did not express much of his feelings to her.