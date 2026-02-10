 Single's Inferno Season 5 Finale Ending Explained: Kim Min Gee & Song Seung Il, Choi Mina Sue & Samuel Lee & Others; Here Are All The Couples Who Walked Out Hand In Hand
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSingle's Inferno Season 5 Finale Ending Explained: Kim Min Gee & Song Seung Il, Choi Mina Sue & Samuel Lee & Others; Here Are All The Couples Who Walked Out Hand In Hand

Single's Inferno Season 5 Finale Ending Explained: Kim Min Gee & Song Seung Il, Choi Mina Sue & Samuel Lee & Others; Here Are All The Couples Who Walked Out Hand In Hand

The Single's Inferno Season 5 finale on Netflix revealed the ultimate pairings, from Kim Min-gee & Song Seung-il to Su-been & Hee-sun. While Mina-sue surprised fans by choosing Samuel Lee, other contestants like Lee Joo-young and Kim Go-eun made unexpected yet heartfelt decisions, leaving fans buzzing over the finale twists.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 02:18 PM IST
article-image
Single's Inferno Season 5 finale |

The finale episodes of Single's Inferno Season 5 have finally aired on Netflix. Did Kim Min-gee leave the Inferno with the man of her choice, or did Choi Mina-sue swoop in and win over Song Seung-il? Who did Su-been choose in the end? While he seemed all in for Hee-sun, Mina-sue was expected to bring a twist to the love story. Let’s take a closer look at the couples who walked out of the Inferno hand in hand.

Single's Inferno Season 5: Here Are The Final Couples Who Left The Inferno Together

Kim Min-gee & Song Seung-il

Kim Min-gee and Song Seung-il finally made it to the finale and walked out hand in hand. Min-gee was very open about her feelings for Seung-il. Although Seung-il was initially attracted to Mina-sue, he made it clear from the start that Min-gee was his first choice.

FPJ Shorts
KCC Rules Set For Major Overhaul, Will New RBI Norms Change Farm Credit Access & Loan Limits Soon? Details Inside
KCC Rules Set For Major Overhaul, Will New RBI Norms Change Farm Credit Access & Loan Limits Soon? Details Inside
'Breaks My Heart...': Gurmeet Choudhary Steps In To Help Rajpal Yadav Amid ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case, Urges Filmmakers To Support
'Breaks My Heart...': Gurmeet Choudhary Steps In To Help Rajpal Yadav Amid ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case, Urges Filmmakers To Support
ATMA 2026: Application Closing Today At atmaaims.com; Here's How To Apply
ATMA 2026: Application Closing Today At atmaaims.com; Here's How To Apply
Bonfiglioli Transmissions Files For ₹2,000 Crore IPO, 100% OFS By Italian Parent
Bonfiglioli Transmissions Files For ₹2,000 Crore IPO, 100% OFS By Italian Parent

Lim Su-been & Park Hee-sun

Su-been was clearly all in for Hee-sun, so it was expected that they would end up together. However, the panelists speculated that Hee-sun might opt out of the final decision, as she appeared a bit pale. Thankfully, the two reunited and walked out hand in hand.

Choi Mina-sue & Samuel Lee

Many speculated that Mina-sue would end up alone on Single's Inferno. However, in the end, she chose to give Samuel Lee, a friend who stood by her through all the ups and downs, a chance.

Lee Joo-young & Kim Jae-jin

Lee Joo-young and Kim Jae-jin shared the strongest connection on the show. Although Young Hyun-jae also had feelings for Joo-young, she ultimately chose to leave the Inferno with Jae-jin.

Kim Go-eun & Woo Sung-min

Kim Go-eun faced the toughest dilemma but ultimately made the surprising decision to leave the Inferno with Sung-min. However, she received two other votes from I-geon and Hyen-woo, adding an unexpected twist to the finale. In the end, she was conflicted between Sung-min and Hyen-woo. She did not choose Hyen-woo as she felt he did not express much of his feelings to her.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Breaks My Heart...': Gurmeet Choudhary Steps In To Help Rajpal Yadav Amid ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce...
'Breaks My Heart...': Gurmeet Choudhary Steps In To Help Rajpal Yadav Amid ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce...
'Behave Yourself': Ajith Kumar Loses Cool At Fan Over Chaotic Behaviour At Yas Marina Circuit In Abu...
'Behave Yourself': Ajith Kumar Loses Cool At Fan Over Chaotic Behaviour At Yas Marina Circuit In Abu...
Single's Inferno Season 5 Finale Ending Explained: Kim Min Gee & Song Seung Il, Choi Mina Sue &...
Single's Inferno Season 5 Finale Ending Explained: Kim Min Gee & Song Seung Il, Choi Mina Sue &...
'Don't Look Into Allu Arjun's Eyes': Brand Strategist Makes Shocking Revelation; Reveals There Are...
'Don't Look Into Allu Arjun's Eyes': Brand Strategist Makes Shocking Revelation; Reveals There Are...
'They Promise To Save You & Then Backstab': The 50's Sumaira Shaikh Exposes Prince Narula & Shiv...
'They Promise To Save You & Then Backstab': The 50's Sumaira Shaikh Exposes Prince Narula & Shiv...