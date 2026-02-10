Ranveer Singh Alleges Excel Entertainment Tried To Replace Him With Hrithik Roshan In Don 3 Amid ₹40 Crore Demand, Calls Them 'Unprofessional'

Ranveer Singh Vs Excel Entertainment | Photo Via Instagram

Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh, was announced in 2023 with Kiara Advani as the female lead, directed by Farhan Akhtar and produced by his banner, Excel Entertainment. However, the film has faced multiple delays. Recent reports suggested that Ranveer quit the project over creative differences, triggering a financial dispute, with Excel Entertainment claiming Rs 40 crore in losses due to his exit.

Ranveer Singh Calls Excel Entertainment 'Unprofessional'

Amid this, a now-deleted report from Bollywood Hungama stated that during a second meeting under the Producers Guild of India, Ranveer allegedly blamed Excel Entertainment for 'unprofessionalism' and for not being serious about taking Don 3 on floors. He reportedly added that Farhan did not have a bound script ready and that, as an actor, he prefers to work only with fully developed material.

Hrithik Roshan In Don 3

The report further stated, "Ranveer also pointed out that Farhan was never open to feedback on the script and had issues incorporating certain subplots. He further alleged that Excel was exploring the possibility of getting Hrithik Roshan on board and only re-approached him after the success of Dhurandhar, to capitalise on his momentum."

Ranveer Singh Was Enthusiastic About Portraying 3rd Generation Of Don

Farhan reportedly presented documentation to counter Ranveer's claims of script dissatisfaction, stating that the actor never raised any issues. According to Farhan, Ranveer was enthusiastic about portraying the third generation of Don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. He also claimed that the script was shared at regular intervals and approved by Ranveer at every stage.

Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani To Seek Reimbursement

Excel Entertainment informed the Guild that Ranveer's exit resulted in losses of approximately Rs. 40 crore, despite the producers accommodating several of his demands. Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani are now determined to seek reimbursement and have urged producers' bodies to draft resolutions addressing what they describe as unreasonable star demands.

Ranveer, meanwhile, is reportedly upset with how the potential franchise Don 3 was being handled.

An official confirmation from Ranveer Singh or Excel Entertainment regarding the matter is still awaited.