'Baseless, Untrue': Allu Arjun's Team Initiates Legal Action Against Brand Strategist Claiming There Are 42 Dos & Don'ts To Meet Actor

South superstar Allu Arjun's team shared an official note to reveal that they have initiated legal action against those sharing fake and baseless information about the Pushpa actor. This comes hours after a brand strategist claimed in a podcast that there are as many as 42 dos and don'ts for those who wish to meet the actor.

The official statement read, "Certain recent comments made about Mr. Allu Arjun are completely baseless and untrue. He has always conducted himself with the utmost dignity and honour. We take these false allegations seriously. Our legal team is initiating defamation proceedings against those responsible."

They also requested everyone to refrain from spreading 'unverified' information.

Along with the note, the team wrote, "An official note from Icon star @alluarjun’s Office. A recent video spreading baseless allegations about @alluarjun is completely false. The matter is being taken seriously, and legal action is being initiated against those responsible. Kindly refrain from sharing unverified content."

Brand strategist's viral podcast video

A short clip from a podcast has gone viral on social media, featuring a brand strategist who claims that there are strict rules to follow while meeting actor Allu Arjun - one of which allegedly includes not making eye contact with him.

Kaveri Baruah, who previously worked in the brand strategy department at Royal Enfield, recalled her experience of meeting the Telugu superstar. Speaking on the podcast, she said, “My interesting encounter was with Allu Arjun, the megastar of Hyderabad. Before meeting him, we had a note which had 42 dos and don’ts, and they have manager ka manager ka manager. They are very strict like ‘Don’t look into sir’s eyes, don’t shake your hands’.”

When the interviewer questioned the reasoning behind the rule, asking, “But why can’t I look at him?” Kaveri responded candidly, “Mere ko kya pata. That’s the rule.”

She further dodged questions about other restrictions, replying with a laugh, “Aur nahi batungi main,” when asked to elaborate on additional rules.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun currently has two films lined up, a movie with Atlee and another with Lokesh Kanagaraj. While the actor primarily works in Telugu films, both filmmakers are known for directing Tamil movies. However, both untitled movies will have a pan-India release.