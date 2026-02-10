Ranveer Singh Receives Threatening WhatsApp Voice Note Demanding Crores, Security Beefed Up Outside His Mumbai House; Probe On

Ranveer Singh, Don 3 | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has reportedly received a threatening message demanding crores of rupees. The Mumbai Police has initiated an investigation into the matter.

According to several media reports, the threat was sent to the actor via a WhatsApp voice note on Tuesday (February 10). Soon after the message was received, the Mumbai Police were informed, and the Crime Branch has taken over the probe. Officials are currently working to trace the sender of the threatening voice note and ascertain the motive behind it.

Security has also been beefed up outside his house after the voice-note was sent to him.

Despite the seriousness of the threat, no formal complaint has been lodged by the Dhurandhar actor or his team so far. The police, however, are continuing their inquiry and monitoring the situation closely.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

This comes days after gunshots were fired at Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty's house in Juhu, Mumbai. On February 1, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the attack and posted about it on social media.

Rohit has not yet shared any official statement about the incident.

The Mumbai Crime Branch’s investigation has revealed key details about the vehicle used in the firing incident, tracing its origin back to Pune. According to officials, the vehicle belonged to a Pune-based man who sold it for Rs 30,000 to Aditya Gayki, one of the accused arrested in the case.

Investigators said that after acquiring the vehicle, Aditya, along with another accused, Samarth Pomaji, drove it to Mumbai and abandoned it at a pre-decided location in Juhu. The Crime Branch further stated that those involved in purchasing the vehicle and transporting it to Mumbai were not aware of the identity of the shooter.

Police believe that the final instructions came from Shubham Lonkar, who allegedly directed the shooter to collect the vehicle from the spot where it had been left and carry out the firing.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is currently enjoying the massive box office success of his last release Dhurandhar, which has become the highest-grossing film of all time. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar made waves at the box office by shattering multiple records and becoming the first Bollywood film to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark at the domestic box office.

With its historic success, anticipation has now soared for the much-awaited sequel. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is slated for release on March 19, 2026, where it will clash at the box office with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups.