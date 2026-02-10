'Mumbai Police Didn't Pick My Call': Govinda Opens Up On Alleged 3 AM Attack At His Home By 22 Men, Says He Threatened Them With Gun

Actor Govinda has spoken publicly for the first time about a late-night incident at his Mumbai residence, days after his manager Shashi Sinha alleged that the actor was nearly attacked at home in the early hours of the morning.

Earlier, Sinha had claimed that an FIR was filed after the incident, which allegedly took place around 3 am, adding that Govinda managed to protect himself as he had a licensed gun with him at the time. While the manager did not disclose the exact date of the incident, he maintained that the situation could have turned dangerous.

Now, detailing his version of events, Govinda told ANI that he noticed a large group of unfamiliar men outside his house during the night. According to the actor, around 22 to 23 individuals were present, which immediately raised suspicion. “I wondered who they were because I couldn’t hear any noise coming from a party either. They did not seem like party-goers, so I began filming them,” he said.

Govinda further claimed that when he tried reaching out to the local authorities, he received no response. “Mumbai police did not pick up my calls, so I called top police officers in another country. I asked them to stay on the line so I wouldn’t be blamed later,” he stated, explaining that he wanted to ensure there was a record of his actions.

The actor added that some of the men appeared to have accessed his terrace, while others were positioned in a manner he found unusual. Alarmed by the situation, he informed people around him and decided to confront the group. “I went out with my licensed gun and asked them who they were, but they had no response,” Govinda said.

According to him, the men later claimed they were there to repair the power system. However, he insisted they complete the work and leave immediately. “They then gestured to each other and said they were there to fix the power system. I asked them to fix it and leave, pointing my gun at them. They did not expect it because I am only nice till it threatens my life,” he remarked.

When asked whether he intended to investigate who might have been behind the alleged incident, Govinda said he did not wish to dwell on it. He added that his priority remained his work, noting that as an actor, his role was to “focus on acting, not reacting” to such situations.

Last week, manager Shashi Sinha had also spoken to the media about the incident, reiterating that Govinda had managed to avert a possible attack. “On the day this incident happened, around 3-3:30 am, many people had gathered. I cannot imagine what would’ve happened if bhaiyya (brother) had a mobile in his hand instead of a gun. I am thankful to God for this,” he said.

Sinha also claimed that there was no security personnel present at the actor’s residence at the time and added that he possesses video footage of the incident. He further stated that a formal complaint was lodged with the police regarding the matter.