 'Want To Be Raha's Friend': Ranbir Kapoor Says He Had 'Distance' With Father Rishi Kapoor, Wants To Break That With Daughter
Ranbir Kapoor said that becoming a father has been a transformative phase in his life and something he wants to approach differently with his own child. Speaking about his daughter Raha, he said, “With my child, I want to break that glass wall, I want to be a friend to her and give her the wings to fly in whichever direction she wants”

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 09:34 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his evolving perspective on family, legacy and fatherhood, and recently revealed that his relationship with his late father Rishi Kapoor has influenced how he wants to raise his daughter, Raha.

In a video shared on the Ranbir Kapoor Kingdom YouTube channel, the actor was seen in conversation with PNG Jewellery chairman and managing director Saurabh Gadgil, where he spoke about the emotional distance he experienced growing up.

Acknowledging generational differences, Ranbir said, “There was a little bit of distance in my father's relationship with me and not like friendship, that's how that generation was,” explaining that such dynamics were common at the time.

Ranbir emphasised that becoming a father has been a transformative phase in his life and something he wants to approach differently with his own child. Speaking about Raha, he said, “It's a life-changing experience, I have been talking about it earlier...With my child, I want to break that glass wall, I want to be a friend to her and give her the wings to fly in whichever direction she wants.”

Ranbir and his actress-wife Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022. Since then, the actor has often spoken about how fatherhood has reshaped his priorities and outlook, both personally and professionally.

article-image

Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020 after a nearly two-year battle with leukemia.

During the conversation, Ranbir also reflected on his privileged position as a fourth-generation actor in the Kapoor family, which includes great-grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor, grandfather Raj Kapoor and father Rishi Kapoor. Admitting that his lineage eased his entry into the film industry, he said, “I have been given this thing on a platter,” while also acknowledging the responsibility that comes with it.

Ranbir added that his background reminds him to stay grounded and work harder. “There are thousands, millions of talented artists who are waiting to get that opportunity and the fact that I am getting this opportunity so easily, I can not take it for granted. I have to work very hard, I have to give my mind, have to be original and that is very important,” he said.

