Ranbir Kapoor Reveals He Doesn't Let Alia Bhatt Follow His Secret Instagram Account Which Has 2 Videos Of Raha

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor recently opened up about his 'fake' and 'private' Instagram account during an event in Dubai. His actress-wife Alia Bhatt, who was also present with him on stage, revealed his account has two videos of their daughter Raha.

During a Q&A session, Ranbir was asked the question fans have been curious about for years - 'Why he still isn't on social media?'. The actor admitted that he does, in fact, have a private Instagram account, which he uses only to "watch and follow amazing people."

Explaining his stance, Ranbir said, "I don't want the responsibility of being officially on Instagram. I feel I already express myself through my films. But yes, I do have a private account."

#RanbirKapoor’s fake insta account with zero followers has only one reel posted which he made with Raha 👼 & even #AliaBhatt is not allowed to follow him bcz then the world would know😭🤧 pic.twitter.com/TvEwT9Lfao — Raymond. (@rayfilm) November 13, 2025

Further, Alia said that Ranbir has only two reels on his private account, both featuring him playing with Raha. Ranbir then joked that he doesn't let Alia follow him. "Once Alia follows me, everyone will know I have an Instagram account," he said, adding that he has zero followers and prefers showing Alia his videos directly.

In February 2024, several users of Reddit claimed to have found out about his secret Instagram account as well as his X (Twitter) account.

It is stated that Ranbir's Instagram account handle goes by 'Reymar_1528.' The account is also followed by the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor's best friend Ayan Mukerji.

Talking about Ranbir's X account, his funny banter with Pakistani actress Mahira Khan was also shared by the Reddit users.

The user also shared screenshots of banters between Ranbir and Mahira. In one of the AskMahira sessions on X, he commented with 'My My My', while the actress replied, 'Haha yours yours yours'. Yet, in another photo, '@myreymar_1528' commented Mahira with 'My (ring emoji)'.

Ranbir and Mahira were rumoured to be dating once upon a time.

Reportedly, 'Reymar_1528' follows Randhir Kapoor, Barfi director Anurag Basu, and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside Alia and Vicky Kaushal in the lead. He also has Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of the mythological epic Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol and others.