Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release Date Locked: Here's To Know Everything About Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi's Courtroom Drama Film

Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release Date Locked |

Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, is a courtroom drama that premiered in theaters on September 19, 2025. The film, which received generally positive reviews from critics, was both written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. Following its successful run in theaters, the movie is now set to be released digitally. Netflix has officially confirmed that it has acquired the streaming rights.

About Jolly LLB 3

The streaming giant shared the poster of the film featuring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in an advocate uniform. It captioned, "Milord, permission to be Jolly cause tareekh mil gayi hai! 🥳👨‍⚖Watch Jolly LLB 3, out November 14, on Netflix." The film is based on themes of land acquisition and the plight of farmers, inspired by the 2011 Bhatta & Parsaul land protests.

Story

The film follows two opposing attorneys, Jagdish "Jolly" Tyagi (Arshad Warsi) and Jagdishwar "Jolly" Mishra (Akshay Kumar), who find themselves on different sides of a land dispute case that involves a formidable entrepreneur, Haribhai Khaitan. The lawsuit is filed by a woman whose village is being forcibly acquired for a Bikaner-to-Boston project, resulting in a farmer's suicide. At first battling one another, the two Jollys come to understand they need to unite to advocate for the villagers against the corporation.

Cast and charachters

The film features Akshay Kumar as Advocate Jagdishwar Mishra, Saurabh Shukla as Judge Sunder Lal Tripathi, Huma Qureshi as Pushpa Pandey Mishra, Amrita Rao as Sandhya Tyagi, Ram Kapoor as Advocate Vikram Ray Chaudhary, Avijit Dutt as Dr. Milind Desai, Sushil Pandey as Raghunath Bhardwaj, Raman Atre as MLA Iqbal Singh Shekhawat, Sarah Hashmi as Varsha Solanki, and Raman Atre as MLA Iqbal Singh Shekhawat, among others.

Powerhouse behind the film

Jolly LLB 3 has been bankrolled by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare under the banner of Star Studio18 and Kangra Talkies. The music of the film is composed by Anurag Saikia, Vikram Montrose, and Mangesh Dhakde.

Akshay Kumar's work front

Akshay Kumar, who is known for his fitness and style, has numerous projects in the pipeline, including Welcome to the Jungle, Bhagam Bhaag 2, Hera Pheri 3, Bhoot Bangla, and many more.