Jolly LLB 3 Review: Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi Starrer Has Its Moments, But...

Jolly LLB 3 Review

Director: Subhash Kapoor

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao

Where To Watch: In Theatre

Rating: 3 stars

Jolly LLB 3 Review: In 2013, Arshad Warsi starred in a movie titled Jolly LLB, which was a surprise hit at the box office. The makers decided to make it a franchise, but for the sequel, they got Akshay Kumar. The 2017 release Jolly LLB 2 also impressed one and all, and it did well at the box office. Now, the third part of the film, titled Jolly LLB 3, has hit the big screens today (September 19, 2025). The teaser and trailer had left a strong mark. So, is the movie worth your time and money? Read on to know that...

The film revolves around Jolly number 1 (Arshad Warsi) and Jolly number 2 (Akshay Kumar). They both are advocates who have a chamber outside a court in Delhi. However, due to the same name, a lot of confusion happens, and they keep fighting always. Janaki (Seema Biswas), an elderly woman from Paursal, Bikaner, comes to Delhi to file a petition against the Imperial Group of Industries for acquiring her land fraudulently. Jolly number 1 takes her case, and Jolly number 2 represents the Imperial Group in the court. The judge for the case is Sundar Lal Tripathi (Saurabh Shukla). Now, these three people are together in the court, so of course, there's going to be a lot of chaos.

The story of Jolly LLB 3 is inspired by a real-life incident that took place in 2011 in Bhatta Paursal. However, the makers at the start of the film have given a disclaimer that while the movie is inspired by a real-life incident, there are cinematic liberties taken while making it. The film is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, who had also helmed the first two instalments of the franchise. The first 30 minutes of Jolly LLB 3 are just amazing. The build-up of the story is quite good, and nok-jhok between both Jollys will surely make you laugh. But, as soon as the film goes into flashback, the dramatic scenes fail to keep us hooked to the screen. The interval point is interesting, and in the second half, the movie becomes better.

There are some hilarious scenes in the second half, and the last 30-40 minutes of Jolly LLB 3 are surely one of the highlights of the movie. It has some clapworthy scenes and dialogues, especially in the climax. But what disappoints us is that Jolly LLB 3 doesn't take the franchise a notch higher. When you watch a franchise film, you hope that it will be better than its previous parts. But that doesn't happen here.

The writing of the film is not up to the mark. The super-engaging courtroom arguments that we saw in Jolly LLB (Between Arshad Warsi & Boman Irani) and Jolly LLB 2 (Between Akshay Kumar and Annu Kapoor) are missing here. Parts 1 and 2 both had a big twist in the climax, and here that big twist is also not there.

Jolly LLB 3 Review - Actors' Performance

Akshay Kumar as Jolly number 2 is very impressive. He will surely make you laugh out loud with his act because his comic timing is perfect. If in a scene the writing is weak, Akshay, with his performance, elevates it. After Kesari Chapter 2, here’s one more film that will be a treat for Akkians.

Arshad Warsi as Jolly number 1 is good in his role and has scenes that let him shine as a performer. But we cannot ignore that his screen time is less than Akshay's in the movie.

The show-stealer in Jolly LLB 3 is Saurabh Shukla. He has been given some of the best scenes in the film, and the actor has nailed it.

It is good to see Amrita Rao back on the big screens after such a long time, but she and Huma Qureshi have nothing much to do in the movie. Gajraj Rao and Ram Kapoor are good in their respective roles, and Seema Biswas perfectly gets the emotional quotient in the film with her act.

Jolly LLB 3 Review - Music

The music of Jolly LLB 3 is decent. Most of the songs are used as background score, and they suit the film's theme.

Jolly LLB 3 Review - FPJ Verdict

Overall, Jolly LLB 3 is hilarious in bits and parts and has its moments. But it fails to take the franchise a notch higher. However, if you are an Akshay Kumar fan, this movie is a must-watch for you.