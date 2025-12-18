'They Were Hungry, Tired...': Jacqueline Fernandez Introduces Her New Cats, Reveals They Were Strays

Jacqueline Fernandez | Instagram

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez loves cats, and according to some reports, she has eight cats. Now, the actress has added two more in the list, and on Thursday, she took to Instagram to introduce her new babies. Jacqueline shared several pictures and videos with her two new black cats, and revealed that they were brought home during the monsoon this year after their mother passed away.

The actress wrote, "These sweet babies were brought home to me after we found out their mother was no more and they were left alone to defend themselves on the streets during a brutal monsoon season.. they were hungry, tired and soaked wet.. (sic)."

She further wrote, "I wish we could all give our beautiful strays a chance at shelter, food and most importantly love.. it takes nothing but gives us an opportunity to change an innocent souls life (sic)."

Jacqueline Fernandez Persian Cats Gifted By Sukesh Chandrasekhar?

Jacqueline had Persian cats, and we often get to see them in her reels and pictures on Instagram. A couple of years ago, during the Sukesh Chandrasekhar money laundering case controversy, some reports claimed that ED's chargesheet revealed that Jacqueline received three Persian cats from him each worth Rs. 9 lakh.

Jacqueline Fernandez Upcoming Movies

This year, Jacqueline was seen in Fateh and Housefull 5, and both films failed to make a mark at the box office. She currently has only one film lined up, Welcome To The Jungle, which is currently in production.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcomed To The Jungle stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, and many more actors. The movie was supposed to release this year, but it was postponed. The new release date is not yet announced. Reportedly, currently the climax of the film is being shot.