 'Do Kaan Ke Neeche Lagao Unke...': Jai Ho Actress Sana Khan Reacts Furiously To Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Hijab Controversy - Watch Video
Many people have reacted to Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar's video in which he pulled the hijab of a Muslim doctor while presenting her with an award at an event in Patna. Now, former actress Sana Khan has reacted to the incident, and she is very angry.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
Sana Khan / Nitish Kumar | Instagram

Sana shared a video on her Instagram story in which she said, "A few days ago, when our respected leader was giving a certificate to one of our Hijabi sisters, whose face was covered with a hijab, I don't know what happened to him that it became necessary for him to see the girl's face."

She further said, "He simply pulled the nakaab off her face. Surprisingly, the people standing behind him were laughing like idiots. This is shameful. Watching the video, I felt like slapping them. I felt so angry watching this. Every girl should feel angry watching this."

Sana further in the video has also spoken up about girls' safety in the country. The former actress' video has gone viral on social media.

'Agar Main Aapke Chaddi Ka Naada...': Rakhi Sawant Demands Apology From 'UP CM' Nitish Kumar For...
article-image

Javed Akhtar, Rakhi Sawant Reacts To Nitish Kumar Hijab Controversy

While not many celebrities have reacted to the controversy, Rakhi Sawant and Javed Akhtar have spoken up about it. Rakhi had shared a video in which she had asked Nitish Kumar to apologize to the girl.

In the video, Rakhi had said, "Ek Muslim aurat ko aap award de rahe hai bulakar, usko sammaanit kar rahe hai, usko izzat de rahe hai. Aapko kya thoda bhi knowledge nahi hai, paanch paise ka bhi? Appko knowledge nahi hai ke Islam mein ek aurat, nakaab pehenkar jaati hai. Quran-E-Pak mein likha hai. Uske nakaab ko, uske abaya ko koi haath nahi laga sakta."

'I Condemn It In Very Strong Words': Javed Akhtar Demands Apology From Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For...
article-image

On Thursday, Javed Akhtar tweeted, "Every one who knows me even in the most cursory manner knows how much I am against the traditional concept of Parda but it doesn’t mean that by any stretch of imagination I can accept what Mr Nitish Kumar has done to a Muslim lady doctor . I condemn it in very strong words . Mr Nitish Kumar owes an unconditional apology to the lady (sic)."

Till now, Nitish Kumar has not shared any apology.

