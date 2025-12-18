 Avatar Fire And Ash Review: Allu Arjun's Pushpa Director Sukumar Says, 'It Has As Much Emotion As Telugu Movies Do'
Avatar: Fire and Ash is all set to release on Friday, December 19, 2025, and recently, Pushpa director Sukumar saw the film, and in a video, he praised the movie and James Cameron's direction. In fact, he stated that the emotions in Avatar 3 are equal to what we get to see in Telugu movies. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 10:31 PM IST
Avatar: Fire and Ash is all set to release on Friday, December 19, 2025, and recently, Pushpa director Sukumar saw the film, and in a video, he praised the movie and James Cameron's direction. In fact, he stated that the emotions in Avatar 3 are equal to what we get to see in Telugu movies.

The makers of Avatar 3 have shared a video in which the Pushpa director says,  “James Cameron…he’s from Pandora. For directors, he’s an Avatar. We’re just humans.”

He further said that he felt the entire family could come together to watch the film, and that the three hours and seventeen minutes had flown by. He added that although he watched the film alone, he did not feel lonely at all, as he felt transported to Pandora, to a different world, and did not even notice who was or was not around him.

Avatar Fire And Ash Review: SS Rajamouli Tells James Cameron, 'Your Film Wouldn’t Leave My Mind'
Sukumar Compares Avatar: Fire And Ash With Telugu Movies

The filmmaker compared Avatar 3 with Telugu movies. Sukumar stated, “It has as much emotion as Telugu movies do. Every frame has that much emotion. The emotion between the characters is always flowing. The main characters, Jake, Neytiri, or Varang, or Spider… I was constantly immersed in them. Some moments even made me tear up. This movie delivers a proper theatrical experience.”

Avatar: Fire And Ash Reviews

Avatar: Fire and Ash is getting mixed reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, the film stands as both myth and movie. It offers no reinvention, only conviction: familiar patterns, glowing craft, and an undimmed faith in cinema as communal spectacle. Cameron returns to old fires and reminds us he still knows how to make them burn."

Avatar: Fire and Ash Review -- James Cameron's Epic Burns Bright, But Not Without Scorch Marks
Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office Collection

It is expected that Avatar: Fire and Ash will take a bumper opening at the box office in India, and might collect around Rs. 30 crore on its first day. However, it all depends on word of mouth as well. So, let's wait and watch what the film's collection will be.

