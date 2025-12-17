Avatar Fire And Ash Review: SS Rajamouli Tells James Cameron, 'Your Film Wouldn’t Leave My Mind'

SS Rajamouli / James Cameron | YouTube

While Dhurandhar is setting the box office on fire, the Hollywood film Avatar: Fire and Ash is all set to release this week. Recently, the makers shared a video in which SS Rajamouli is seen interacting with James Cameron, and the Telugu filmmaker shares his review of Avatar 3 with the Hollywood director.

Rajamouli tells Cameron, “Watching Fire and Ash was an absolute pleasure. Hats off to you for creating those complex sequences, visuals and characters. I can go on and on. I was like a child in the theatre watching the Wind Traders, the Ash People, and the new characters. Varang was absolutely stunning."

The RRR director further said, "But I thought, for me, after I come back from the theatre, your film wouldn’t leave my mind. What really got me hooked was Jake’s moral dilemma! I thought the first Avatar had it; it was so strong. I thought, can he ever beat it? But I think in this, it is much stronger.”

Avatar: Fire And Ash Release Date

Avatar: Fire and Ash is all set to hit the big screens on December 19, 2025. It is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. Parts 1 and 2 of the franchise had received a fantastic response, so the expectations from part 3 are also quite high.

Dhurandhar has been unstoppable at the box office, and now, everyone is keen to see whether Avatar: Fire and Ash will be able to slow down Ranveer Singh's film at the ticket windows.

Avatar: Fire And Ash Reviews

A few international reviews are out, and the film has received a poor response. It will be interesting to see what Indian critics will have to say about Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Will Avatar: Fire and Ash leave a huge mark at the box office, or will it become a flop? Let's wait and watch!