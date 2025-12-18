Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 18: Gayatri Tells Mihir To Get Married To Noina, Whole Virani Family Stands Against Her

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 18 | Jio Hotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 18: Today's episode starts with Pari not feeling comfortable while staying in the chawl after her marriage to Ranvijay. She comes to know that there's no washroom in the room and she has to use a common washroom. When she goes out to use the common washroom, she sees Tulsi standing in the queue and gets shocked. Pari calls Hrithik, and he tells her everything that happened the previous night in Shanti Niketan after her vidaai.

Gayatri goes to meet Noina and congratulates her on breaking Mihir and Tulsi's marriage. Gayatri tells Noina that she will get her married to Mihir, but she wants the power in the house. It is shown that Karan and Nandini are also on the way to India to meet Mihir and Tulsi. They come to know about the issue, as their son Parth informs them.

Later, Gayatri comes home and calls Mihir to the living area. The whole Virani family gathers in the living area, and Gayatri tells Mihir to get married to Noina. Everyone gets shocked, and Shobha and Hrithik react to it very strongly. Gayatri tries to manipulate Mihir by blaming him for whatever is happening with Noina.

Hemant, Shobha, Rithik, and everyone else are against Gayatri, but Kiran supports her. Later, Gayatri brings Noina inside the house and asks Mihir to look at her. She says that Noina has already tried to commit suicide once, and what if she tries commit suicide again? A chaos takes place in Shanti Niketan, and then Mihir shouts and says he won't get married to Noina, and goes into his room.

After Mihir goes to his room, he imagines that his alter ego is talking to him from the mirror, and trying to explain that whatever he has done is wrong. Mihir gets irritated and breaks the mirror.

Now, let's wait and watch what will happen in tomorrow's episode. According to the promo, the show is all set to take a six-year leap, and tomorrow's episode will be a fresh start.