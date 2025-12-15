 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 15: Tulsi Decides To Leave Shanti Niketan, Daksha Slaps Mihir
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 15: Tulsi Decides To Leave Shanti Niketan, Daksha Slaps Mihir

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 15: Tulsi Decides To Leave Shanti Niketan, Daksha Slaps Mihir

From Tulsi deciding to leave Shanti Niketan to Daksha getting angry and slapping Mihir, today's (December 15) episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 was very dramatic.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 11:17 PM IST
article-image
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 15 | Jio Hotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 15: In today's episode, we got to see that Tulsi comes home, and everyone starts asking her where she was and what has happened between her and Mihir. But she goes to her room directly without answering anyone. Later, she comes down with a bag and announces that she is leaving the house. The whole Virani family is shocked to know about Tuilsi's decision, and they keep asking her about it. Later, they start asking Mihir why Tulsi is leaving the house. Amid all this, Sahil comes, and he is surprised to see such a situation in the house.

Tulsi tells Mihir to answer everyone. She says that last time, when a situation like this had happened, she was the one who had answered everyone, and now, he should tell the family what exactly has happened. Daksha Kaki gets worried and starts asking Mihir what has happened between him and Tulsi. While Mihir stays quiet, Kiran decides to speak.

Read Also
'De Do Oscar': Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actress Smriti Irani Praises Akshaye Khanna's...
article-image

Kiran tells everyone that there's another woman in Mihir's life. Everyone gets shocked, but Daksha Kaki doesn't believe Kiran, and she starts asking Mihir about it. As Mihir keeps mum, she gets angry at him and slaps him for cheating on Tulsi for the second time.

Kiran says that Tulsi and Mihir should have broken their marriage earlier when the latter cheated on the former with Mandira. Because of Kiran's statements, a heated argument takes place between him and Hemant. Later, Kiran says that if Tulsi and Mihir had broken up earlier, the former could have also got someone in her life.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Animal Lovers In Ghatkopar Protest Forced Dog Relocation, Plan To Form Political Party To Defend Strays
Mumbai: Animal Lovers In Ghatkopar Protest Forced Dog Relocation, Plan To Form Political Party To Defend Strays
Environmental Groups Warn Of Irreversible Damage To Kharghar Hills Amid Rapid Development Threats
Environmental Groups Warn Of Irreversible Damage To Kharghar Hills Amid Rapid Development Threats
Maharashtra Housing Department Directs SRA To Fast-Track Slum Projects For Senior Citizens
Maharashtra Housing Department Directs SRA To Fast-Track Slum Projects For Senior Citizens
Rob Reiner & Michele Singer's Son Nick Reiner Arrested In Parents' Death Case: Reports
Rob Reiner & Michele Singer's Son Nick Reiner Arrested In Parents' Death Case: Reports

This makes Tulsi angry, and she tells Kiran that to hide Mihir's mistake, he should not say anything about her. She is capable of being alone and doesn't need anyone. She then announces that she is now breaking her relationship with Mihir.

Read Also
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 14: Mihir & Noina's Cheating Reopens...
article-image

In the preview, we get to see that Tulsi leaves the house. So, let's wait and watch what will happen in tomorrow's episode.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rob Reiner & Michele Singer's Son Nick Reiner Arrested In Parents' Death Case: Reports

Rob Reiner & Michele Singer's Son Nick Reiner Arrested In Parents' Death Case: Reports

'Today Is A Hard Day For Me...': Sunjay Kapur's Wife Priya Kapur Shares A Heartfelt Note For Late...

'Today Is A Hard Day For Me...': Sunjay Kapur's Wife Priya Kapur Shares A Heartfelt Note For Late...

'I Do Not Know How To Reach You...': Celina Jaitly Pens An Emotional Note For Brother Vikrant Kumar...

'I Do Not Know How To Reach You...': Celina Jaitly Pens An Emotional Note For Brother Vikrant Kumar...

'De Do Oscar': Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actress Smriti Irani Praises Akshaye Khanna's...

'De Do Oscar': Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actress Smriti Irani Praises Akshaye Khanna's...

Fan's Weird Behaviour With Thai Actress Emi Thasorn Klinnium Leaves Netizens Furious; Video Goes...

Fan's Weird Behaviour With Thai Actress Emi Thasorn Klinnium Leaves Netizens Furious; Video Goes...