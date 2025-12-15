Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 15: Tulsi Decides To Leave Shanti Niketan, Daksha Slaps Mihir

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 15 | Jio Hotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 15: In today's episode, we got to see that Tulsi comes home, and everyone starts asking her where she was and what has happened between her and Mihir. But she goes to her room directly without answering anyone. Later, she comes down with a bag and announces that she is leaving the house. The whole Virani family is shocked to know about Tuilsi's decision, and they keep asking her about it. Later, they start asking Mihir why Tulsi is leaving the house. Amid all this, Sahil comes, and he is surprised to see such a situation in the house.

Tulsi tells Mihir to answer everyone. She says that last time, when a situation like this had happened, she was the one who had answered everyone, and now, he should tell the family what exactly has happened. Daksha Kaki gets worried and starts asking Mihir what has happened between him and Tulsi. While Mihir stays quiet, Kiran decides to speak.

Kiran tells everyone that there's another woman in Mihir's life. Everyone gets shocked, but Daksha Kaki doesn't believe Kiran, and she starts asking Mihir about it. As Mihir keeps mum, she gets angry at him and slaps him for cheating on Tulsi for the second time.

Kiran says that Tulsi and Mihir should have broken their marriage earlier when the latter cheated on the former with Mandira. Because of Kiran's statements, a heated argument takes place between him and Hemant. Later, Kiran says that if Tulsi and Mihir had broken up earlier, the former could have also got someone in her life.

This makes Tulsi angry, and she tells Kiran that to hide Mihir's mistake, he should not say anything about her. She is capable of being alone and doesn't need anyone. She then announces that she is now breaking her relationship with Mihir.

In the preview, we get to see that Tulsi leaves the house. So, let's wait and watch what will happen in tomorrow's episode.