 'Daiva Element Is Sensitive & Sacred': Rishab Shetty Reacts To Ranveer Singh's Kantara Mimicry Controversy
Expressing his discomfort, actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty said that while cinema often involves performance and dramatisation, the Daiva element in Kantara holds deep emotional and spiritual significance. Shetty further underlined the care and research that went into portraying local customs authentically in Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 01:32 PM IST
Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty shared a measured yet firm response amid the controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh's imitation of a sacred Daiva scene from Kantara, stressing that certain onscreen moments rooted in faith and tradition should be treated with sensitivity. Speaking at a Behindwoods event in Chennai recently, Shetty addressed the issue without naming Ranveer directly, but his remarks come in the wake of the recent backlash over the Dhurandhar actor's mimicry of a ritualistic sequence from the film.

Expressing his discomfort, Shetty said that while cinema often involves performance and dramatisation, the Daiva element in Kantara holds deep emotional and spiritual significance.

“That makes me uncomfortable. While much of the film is cinema and performance, the Daiva element is sensitive and sacred. Wherever I go, I request people not to perform it on stage or mock it. It is emotionally deeply connected to us,” he said.

Shetty further underlined the care and research that went into portraying local customs authentically in Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1. He noted that the team made conscious efforts to respect traditions and rituals, not merely for cinematic effect but to help audiences understand their cultural importance.

According to him, these depictions were meant to convey the gravity and sanctity of the practices rather than turn them into spectacle.

Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja REACTS To Ranveer Singh's Kantara Controversy: 'South Wale Bohot...
The comments follow a controversy involving Ranveer, who recently issued a public apology after facing criticism for mimicking a scene inspired by Kantara during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Performed in front of Shetty, the act referenced the iconic Chaundi sequence, which is associated with rituals dedicated to Goddess Chamundadevi.

In his apology, Ranveer clarified that his intention was to praise Shetty’s performance and acknowledged the effort it takes to portray such a powerful scene. He also apologised to anyone whose sentiments may have been hurt.

On December 2, he wrote on his Instagram story, "My intention was to highlight Rishabh's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration."

He added, "I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise."

However, the matter escalated further after the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) filed a police complaint, alleging that the performance hurt religious sentiments. The organisation claimed that the portrayal disrespected Chamundi Daiva, considered sacred by the Tulu community.

