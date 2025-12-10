Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja REACTS To Ranveer Singh's Kantara Controversy: 'South Wale Bohot Sensitive Hote Hain...'

Ranveer Singh had sparked controversy over his mimicry of a scene from Kantara Chapter 1, referencing the iconic Chaundi sequence, a sacred part of the procession dedicated to Goddess Chavundi, during his appearance at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, performed in front of the film’s lead actor, Rishab Shetty, days before Dhurandhar's theatrical release.

Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Ranveer Singh's Kantara Controversy

Reacting to the controversy, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja told Zoom, "Uska intention aisa nahin hoga, vo masti bohot karta hai. South wale bohot sensitive hote hain toh unko kharab lag gaya. (He may not have any bad intentions, he is michievous. People down South are very sensitive so they did not like it.)"

Ranveer Singh Issues Statement After Backlash Over Daiva Mimicry

Following the controversy, Ranveer issued an apology for hurting the sentiments over his Daiva mimicry. On December 2, he wrote, "My intention was to highlight Rishabh's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration."

Complaint Filed Against Ranveer Singh

After Ranveer's mimicry, the matter escalated and a complaint was filed by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) filed a police complaint against Ranveer, stating that the actor had "insulted Goddess Chamundadevi by describing the deity in a derogatory manner."

The HJS representatives Pramod Tuyekar and Dilip Shetye submitted a memorandum to Panaji police station sub-inspector Sahin Shetye, alleging that Ranveer had hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

"Chamundi Daiva is considered a sacred family deity of the Tulu community, and depicting or describing the deity in a derogatory manner amounts to disrespect. Such acts may cause public resentment and disturb peace," the HJS said.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is currently basking in the success of Dhurandhar, which also stars Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, and Gaurav Gera, among others.