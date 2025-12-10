Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding Guest List: Selena Gomez & Gigi Hadid Among The Bridesmaids

Though Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce haven’t made anything official, rumours are swirling that their much-anticipated wedding will take place on June 13, 2026, in Rhode Island. Dubbed "America’s royal wedding: by fans, the buzz is high, with speculation not just about the guest list but also about who might join Swift as part of her bridesmaid squad.

Who are on the bridesmaids list?

Swift’s inner circle has always been at the heart of her public life. Close friends like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, and others have long formed her famously tight-knit “squad.” So when Swift was spotted having a series of intimate dinners with some of these women in early November, theories kicked into overdrive.

As per international media reports, on November 1, she met stylist and long-time confidante Ashley Avignone for a low-key meal in New York. Two days later, she stepped out with Gigi Hadid, and by November 7, she was out again—this time with collaborator Sabrina Carpenter. While these outings aren’t unusual for Swift, fans believe the timing is revealing. The theory suggest these were :bridesmaids dinners," a modern tradition where brides ask their closest friends to be part of their wedding.

According to The Sun, an unnamed source claimed Swift personally asked Hadid to join the bridal lineup, leaving the supermodel “thrilled” and taken by surprise. The source added, “Taylor wants to start the wedding process this way—building her bridesmaid group and getting everyone involved in the preparations, celebrations, and planning.” They continued, “She wants it to be fun and memorable for everyone, with parties, trips, and time spent together leading up to the big day.”

A People report also suggests that Selena Gomez, who recently married Benny Blanco, will be among the bridesmaids—especially fitting since Swift served as a bridesmaid at Gomez’s California wedding in 2025. And RadarOnline reports similar sentiments: “Taylor wants to begin the wedding process this way, building her bridesmaid group… with trips, parties, and time spent together leading up to the big day.”

Of course, none of the potential bridesmaids, nor Swift, have confirmed anything. But with her inner circle glowing, wedding watchers are convinced the bridal party is quietly taking shape.