 Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding Guest List: Selena Gomez & Gigi Hadid Among The Bridesmaids
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleTaylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding Guest List: Selena Gomez & Gigi Hadid Among The Bridesmaids

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding Guest List: Selena Gomez & Gigi Hadid Among The Bridesmaids

Rumours around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s highly anticipated wedding are intensifying, with reports claiming Swift has begun selecting her bridesmaids. While nothing is confirmed, sources tell The Sun and People that Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez are part of the lineup. Swift’s recent intimate dinners with close friends have only fueled speculation about her forming the bridal squad.

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 08:02 PM IST
article-image

Though Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce haven’t made anything official, rumours are swirling that their much-anticipated wedding will take place on June 13, 2026, in Rhode Island. Dubbed "America’s royal wedding: by fans, the buzz is high, with speculation not just about the guest list but also about who might join Swift as part of her bridesmaid squad.

Who are on the bridesmaids list?

Swift’s inner circle has always been at the heart of her public life. Close friends like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, and others have long formed her famously tight-knit “squad.” So when Swift was spotted having a series of intimate dinners with some of these women in early November, theories kicked into overdrive.

As per international media reports, on November 1, she met stylist and long-time confidante Ashley Avignone for a low-key meal in New York. Two days later, she stepped out with Gigi Hadid, and by November 7, she was out again—this time with collaborator Sabrina Carpenter. While these outings aren’t unusual for Swift, fans believe the timing is revealing. The theory suggest these were :bridesmaids dinners," a modern tradition where brides ask their closest friends to be part of their wedding.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Appoints PGTI To Study Golf Course Feasibility On 64-Acre Mulund Dumping Ground; 2.2 Million Tonnes Waste Yet To Be Cleared
Mumbai News: BMC Appoints PGTI To Study Golf Course Feasibility On 64-Acre Mulund Dumping Ground; 2.2 Million Tonnes Waste Yet To Be Cleared
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Approves Withdrawal Of Criminal Cases Against Surrendered Naxals
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Approves Withdrawal Of Criminal Cases Against Surrendered Naxals
Mumbai Shocker: 29-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped After Being Intoxicated In Agripada; Accused Arrested, Remanded To Police Custody Until Dec 13
Mumbai Shocker: 29-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped After Being Intoxicated In Agripada; Accused Arrested, Remanded To Police Custody Until Dec 13
'Utterly Shameful': BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Slams Opposition For Staging Walkout During HM Amit Shah's Speech On Electoral Reforms In Lok Sabha
'Utterly Shameful': BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Slams Opposition For Staging Walkout During HM Amit Shah's Speech On Electoral Reforms In Lok Sabha
Read Also
Taylor Swift To Marry Travis Kelce On June 13, 2026 In Rhode Island After Dating For Two Years:...
article-image

According to The Sun, an unnamed source claimed Swift personally asked Hadid to join the bridal lineup, leaving the supermodel “thrilled” and taken by surprise. The source added, “Taylor wants to start the wedding process this way—building her bridesmaid group and getting everyone involved in the preparations, celebrations, and planning.” They continued, “She wants it to be fun and memorable for everyone, with parties, trips, and time spent together leading up to the big day.”

Read Also
Taylor Swift Stuns In ₹34 Lakhs Sequin Dress For Selena Gomez's Wedding With Benny Blanco
article-image

A People report also suggests that Selena Gomez, who recently married Benny Blanco, will be among the bridesmaids—especially fitting since Swift served as a bridesmaid at Gomez’s California wedding in 2025. And RadarOnline reports similar sentiments: “Taylor wants to begin the wedding process this way, building her bridesmaid group… with trips, parties, and time spent together leading up to the big day.”

Read Also
Unseen Pictures From Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's Intimate Wedding Go Viral: Taylor Swift Holds...
article-image

Of course, none of the potential bridesmaids, nor Swift, have confirmed anything. But with her inner circle glowing, wedding watchers are convinced the bridal party is quietly taking shape.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding Guest List: Selena Gomez & Gigi Hadid Among The Bridesmaids

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding Guest List: Selena Gomez & Gigi Hadid Among The Bridesmaids

Tara Sutaria Recreates Jennifer Lopez's Iconic 2000s Gown From 'Maid In Manhattan': Calls It Her...

Tara Sutaria Recreates Jennifer Lopez's Iconic 2000s Gown From 'Maid In Manhattan': Calls It Her...

5 Pet-Friendly Cafes In Mumbai To Spend Quality Time With Your Cats & Dogs

5 Pet-Friendly Cafes In Mumbai To Spend Quality Time With Your Cats & Dogs

International Mountain Day: How Mountains Play A Big Role In Ayurveda

International Mountain Day: How Mountains Play A Big Role In Ayurveda

Chic & Sassy! Isha Ambani Turns Chanel Perfume Into A Luxury Statement Bag; Pairs It With Rare...

Chic & Sassy! Isha Ambani Turns Chanel Perfume Into A Luxury Statement Bag; Pairs It With Rare...