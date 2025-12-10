Chic & Sassy! Isha Ambani Turns Chanel Perfume Into A Luxury Statement Bag; Pairs It With Rare Cartier Crash Watch

Isha Ambani has a way of making even the most understated daytime look feel like a moment, and her latest appearance proves exactly why fashion lovers never stop watching her style moves. In a new set of images shared by stylist Anaita Shroff, the businesswoman blended Indian craftsmanship with high-fashion whimsy — and yes, she even transformed a Chanel perfume bottle into an accessory.

Take a look:

Isha stuns in Chanderi look

For the latest outing, Isha slipped into a polished silk shirt in a pearly sheen, featuring shiny gold buttons and a sculpted metallic belt that cinched her waist. The structured top was paired with an airy handwoven chanderi skirt detailed with muted gold embroidery. The piece, crafted by designer Manish Malhotra, spotlighted textiles sourced from Swadesh, the Ambani family’s platform championing Indian artisans.

The overall look was breezy and rich in texture, but Isha wasn't done turning heads yet.

Chanel bag moment

Isha carried not one but two standout Chanel accessories, a combination so unusual it instantly became the highlight of her look. In one hand, she held a gilded mini cage flap bag paired with a second, show-stealing piece: a Chanel No. 5 perfume bottle reimagined into a clutch. Linked together with delicate gold chains, the duo created a statement moment that could soon become a new trend.

Her accessories didn’t stop there. Isha added dainty dangling earrings, a sparkling diamond ring, classic white pumps, and a rare Cartier Crash Watch, completing her look with luxe elegance. With glowy skin, soft blush, nude glossy lips, and her hair styled in relaxed middle-parted waves, Isha kept her beauty look fresh and radiant.

Her green mini YSL moment

Just days earlier, Isha had dazzled in a bold satin-green mini dress from Saint Laurent, an unapologetically chic piece priced at $4,550 (approx. ₹4.09 lakh). The dress featured a refined round neckline, structured shoulders, and a sleek silhouette.

Styled by Dani Michelle, the ensemble leaned into clean minimalism. She paired it with sheer mesh stockings, classic suede slingback heels, and a striking brass heart-shaped minaudière, proving once again that her accessory game is unmatched.