 Isha Ambani's Latest Mini Green Dress By YSL Costs ₹4 Lakhs: Take A Look
Businesswoman Isha Ambani turned heads in a stunning silk mini dress by Saint Laurent worth ₹4.09 lakh. The bright green outfit featured padded shoulders, long sleeves, and a chic short hemline. Styled with netted stockings, a gold heart-shaped minaudière, suede slingbacks, soft curls, and smoky glam makeup, Isha’s look quickly became a standout fashion moment.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 01:19 PM IST
Isha Ambani's latest look |

Entrepreneur Isha Ambani has once again reminded the fashion world why she remains one of India's most-watched style icons. Whether she's championing the finest couture or spotlighting rare archival pieces, Isha consistently manages to blend luxury with her own style. And her latest look proves that even when she swaps her signature traditional ensembles for full-on glam, she does it with unmistakable ease.

Isha Ambani stuns in mini YSL

For her recent appearance, Isha stepped out in a vivid green mini dress that instantly commanded attention. Crafted from rich silk and sourced from the coveted shelves of Saint Laurent, the dress featured a clean round neckline, sculpted shoulders, and sleek full sleeves.

And for those curious about its cost, the piece retails for $4,550, which is approximately ₹4.09 lakh.

Came to life by stylist Dani Michelle, Isha's minimal accessories elevated the look even further. She paired the dress with sheer netted stockings, and completed with suede slingback heels and a gold heart-shaped minaudière crafted from brass.

Her glam was equally on point with smoky eyes, softly smudged liner, defined brows, and a subtle nude lip. A healthy sweep of blush and highlighter added radiance without overpowering the look. Hairstylist Mike Desir finished the aesthetic with effortless side-swept curls that framed her face beautifully.

Isha attends Swadesh event in Mumbai

Recently, Isha graced the Swadesh's Christmas celebration hosted by her mother Nita Ambani. Among the many Bollywood celebs at the star-studded bash, Isha stole the show in a gold-toned saree featuring sleek striped detailing and a luminous sheen.

Styled by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, the classic drape was paired with a high-neck, sleeveless blouse that was richly embroidered and intricately textured, all completed with statement jhumkas.

