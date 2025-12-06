 Nita Ambani Revives 100-Year-Old Kundan Polki Jhumkas & Her Mother's Gigantic Haath Phool At Swadesh Mumbai Event
Nita Ambani stunned at the Swadesh Mumbai event in a peacock-blue Banarasi saree, styled with a custom Manish Malhotra polki blouse featuring hand-painted deity buttons and vintage spinel detailing. She completed the look with 100-year-old kundan polki jhumkas, a jadau bird ring, and her mother’s heirloom haath phool, finishing with a flower-adorned bun and red bindi.

Saturday, December 06, 2025
Philanthropist and businesswoman Nita Ambani’s love for India’s craftsmanship once again took centre stage at the Swadesh Mumbai event, where she arrived in a look that felt equal parts regal and meticulously curated. The evening honoured the work of artists and artisans at the Swadesh flagship store, and Nita’s ensemble paid tribute to each of them. Her appearance wasn’t just a fashion moment; it was a tribute to generations of craftsmanship and heirloom heritage.

Nita Ambani drapes classic Banarasi saree

For the Artisanal Christmas Celebration, Nita draped a stunning peacock-blue Banarasi saree by Swadesh. The silk drape featured delicate meena work woven using the traditional kadhua technique, a method known for its fineness and the almost sculpted quality it lends to motifs.

Complementing the lush Banarasi fabric was a custom-made blouse by Indian designer Manish Malhotra. The polki-accented blouse was thoughtfully detailed, featuring tiny buttons painted by traditional miniature artists. As per the designer, each button depicted a Hindu deity, turning the garment into a wearable gallery of spiritual art.

Heritage jewellery that stole the show

Her jewellery choices were truly the ones taking all the spotlight. Nita revived a pair of antique kundan polki jhumkas, which were handcrafted over 100 years ago. On her hand rested a statement bird-shaped ring crafted in the jadau tradition using polki diamonds and rubies, a signature piece from Swadesh. But perhaps the most personal detail was the ornate haath phool from her mother’s collection.

Finishing the ensemble, Nita opted for her signature glam with dewy skin, blushed cheeks, nude eyeshadow, pink lips, and a simple red bindi.  A classic bun adorned with fresh white flowers rounded off her heritage look.

