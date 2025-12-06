Simone Tata Dies Of Parkinson's Disease At 95: What Is This Age-Related Degenerative Brain Condition?

Simone Tata, the pioneering business leader who helped shape Lakmé into a household name in beauty, passed away in Mumbai on December 5 at the age of 95. According to reports, she died at Breach Candy Hospital after complications linked to Parkinson’s disease. Her death has renewed conversation around the neurological condition, which largely affects older adults and progresses gradually over time. Keep reading to know more.

What exactly is Parkinson’s Disease?

Parkinson’s disease is a degenerative brain disorder that worsens as the affected parts of the brain slowly deteriorate. The Cleveland Clinic describes it as an age-related condition best known for causing tremors, slowness of movement and balance difficulties. While the disease is not curable, various treatments, including medication, physiotherapy and lifestyle adjustments, can help manage its symptoms and maintain quality of life.

Although Parkinson’s is commonly associated with movement, doctors emphasise that it also affects thinking, mood, sleep and other bodily functions. As the disease progresses, the symptoms become more noticeable and interfere with day-to-day activities.

Why does Parkinson's happen?

Age remains the biggest risk factor. According to the Cleveland Clinic, most people begin showing symptoms around age 60, and the likelihood of developing symptoms increases with advancing age. Men have a slightly higher risk than women.

Most cases occur without a known cause, though experts believe a mix of genetic and environmental factors may contribute. In very rare instances, people in their 20s or 30s may develop early-onset Parkinson’s, often linked to an inherited gene variant.

Symptoms you should know

Parkinson’s can appear differently from person to person, and early signs may be easy to overlook. The Mayo Clinic lists several hallmark symptoms:

Tremors: Rhythmic shaking in the hands, fingers, jaw or feet, often beginning on one side. The common "pill-rolling" tremor happens when the thumb and forefinger rub together.

Slowed movement (bradykinesia): Everyday tasks such as walking, buttoning a shirt, and getting out of bed become noticeably slower and harder.

Automatic movement loss: Reduced blinking, arm-swinging while walking, or natural facial expressions.

Muscle stiffness: Rigid, painful muscles that restrict movement and make limbs feel heavy.

Changes in speech and writing: Softer or monotone speech, slurring or hesitation. Small, cramped handwriting is known as micrographia.

Posture and balance issues: Stooped posture, instability and a higher risk of falls.

Non-motor symptoms: Depression, anxiety, sleep disturbances, constipation, reduced sense of smell, urinary issues, memory problems and profound fatigue.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.