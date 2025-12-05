Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Explore Some Of The Significant Places Associated With 'Babasaheb' On His Death Anniversary

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 | Nagpur Tourism

Mahaparinirvan Diwas, commemorated each year on December 6, signifies the death anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar (BR Ambedkar), the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was a visionary leader, social reformer, jurist, economist, and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. In 2025, the nation is celebrating Babasaheb's legacy, and remembering his invaluable contribution to India's democracy, social justice, and equality.

Dr. Ambedkar was not only a Constitution-maker but also a tireless crusader for the rights of the oppressed and marginalised, especially the Dalits (formerly known as untouchables). He died on December 6, 1956. To remember his legacy, take a look at some of the places associated with Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Deekshabhoomi | Canva

1. Deekshabhoomi

Deekshabhoomi, also known as Deeksha Bhoomi, is a sacred monument of Navayana Buddhism. It is situated in Nagpur, in the state of Maharashtra. This place holds immense significance as the site where Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, converted to Buddhism with thousands of his followers on October 14, 1956.

Rajgruha | X/ @prashu_shewale

2. Rajgruha

Rajgruha in Mumbai is famous as it was the residence of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. The building is also a memorial and houses a heritage museum dedicated to B.R. Ambedkar. It's a significant site for Ambedkarite Buddhists and Dalits. It is believed that Babasaheb lived here for 20 years.

Ambedkar Bhavan in Mhow | Wikipedia

3. Ambedkar Bhavan

Ambedkar Bhavan in Mhow is another place that you cannot miss exploring. Babasaheb Ambedkar was born in Mhow, near Indore on April 14, 1891. The white marble monument stands tall in the open blue sky. The town was renamed Dr Ambedkar Nagar in 2003 to commemorate the legendary man who drafted the Constitution of India.

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Museum | Tripadvisor

4. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Museum

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Museum is another place dedicated to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. It was established in April 1996 and is located on Senapati Bapat Road in the western part of Pune.