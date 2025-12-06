IndiGo Crisis: Airline CEO Assures Normalcy By Dec 15 After Over 1,000 Flights Cancelled, DGCA Sets UP 4-Member Panel To Probe Disruptions - Latest Updates

IndiGo Chaos Day 4: DGCA Withdraws Instructions To All Operators Regarding Weekly Rest For Crew Members | PTI/X

New Delhi: Thousands of passengers were left stranded at airports across the country after around 1,000 IndiGo flights were cancelled due to a shortage of manpower. Responding to the ongoing crisis, the airline's CEO Pieter Elbers said the situation is anticipated to normalise between December 10–15.

Elbers, in a video message, apologised for the major inconvenience caused to the passengers due to the disruptions. "Regrettably, earlier measures of the last few days have proven not to be enough. So we decided today for a reboot of all our systems and schedules, resulting in the highest number of cancellations so far, but imperative for progressive improvements starting tomorrow onwards," he said.

"With these actions, we expect tomorrow to have cancellations below 1,000. The support of DGCA, in providing specific FDTL implementation relief, is of great help," Elbers added.

Here are Top Developments:

Around 1,000 flights were cancelled by IndiGo on Friday across several major airports across the country. The airline had also cancelled all operations till midnight from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu held IndiGo's mismanagement regarding its crew, with respect to the new flight duty time limitation (FDTL) regulations issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), responsible for the disruption of its operations.

Speaking to ANI, the Minister said the events that have unfolded in major airports led the Civil Aviation Ministry to grant IndiGo a certain abeyance from FDTL norms to ensure normalcy and aid stranded passengers.

"From November 1, the DGCA came up with new FDTL (flight duty time limitation) regulations. The Ministry also initiated a continuous engagement process with the airlines for at least 6 months. Previously, there was no issue regarding the new FDTL norm. Other airlines, including Air India and SpiceJet, have adjusted. However, what has unfolded is due to mismanagement by IndiGo regarding its crew. We have given certain abeyance regarding FDTL norms to IndiGo to ensure normalcy," Naidu said.

On late Friday night, the Delhi Airport issued an advisory assuring that IndiGo flight operations are now "steadily resuming" after the airline fiasco. "We are glad to update that IndiGo flight operations are now steadily resuming and getting back to normalcy following the brief disruption. Please check the status of your booking and flight before leaving from home," Delhi Airport said.

On Friday, DGCA withdrew pilot duty rules after IndiGo’s operational crisis continued to disrupt air travel in the country for the fourth day. So far, over 750 IndiGo flights were cancelled and widespread delays were also reported. As per the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, "no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest", which means that weekly rest period and leaves are to be treated separately. The clause was part of efforts to address fatigue issues among the pilots.

In view of the surge in passenger demand following widespread flight cancellations, the Indian Railways has deployed 116 additional coaches in 37 premium trains operating over 114 enhanced trips across the country. A press statement from the Railway Ministry said that the Southern Railway (SR) has carried out the highest number of augmentations, enhancing capacity in 18 trains. "Additional Chair Car and Sleeper Class coaches have been deployed on high-demand routes. These augmentations, implemented from 6 December 2025 onward, substantially expand accommodation capacity in the southern region," the note said.

DGCA granted a one-time exemption on specific requirements to IndiGo to stabilise flight operations. "Based on the submission of IndiGo, review of operational constraints during the winter season and in order to normalise operations, DGCA has granted a one-time exemption on specific requirements of FDTL norms to IndiGo till 10th February 2026. This exemption has been granted solely to facilitate operational stabilisation and in no way amounts to dilution of safety requirements," the regulator said in a statement.

"During this period, DGCA would review after every fifteen days the action taken by IndiGo to address the situation, including hiring of adequate crew to ensure FDTL compliance," the statement added.

The regulator has also set up a four-member committee to carry out a comprehensive review and assessment of the circumstances that led to the massive flight disruptions. The panel will submit its findings and recommendations to the DGCA within 15 days.Amid the ongoing disruption of flight operations, IndiGo on Friday apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers stranded due to cancellation of its flights. The airline ensured that all refunds for cancellations would be processed automatically to passengers' original mode of payment. It also offered a full waiver on all cancellations/reschedule requests of bookings for travel between December 5, 2025, and December 15, 2025.

In a press release, IndiGo said thousands of hotel rooms across cities and surface transport have been arranged for the convenience of customers. The airline also ensured that food and snacks are being provided to waiting customers at the airports. Lounge access is also being arranged for senior citizens, wherever possible, the airline had said.

As per the IndiGo CER, the normalcy in the operations will return by December 15.

IndiGo is the country's largest airline and generally operates around 2,300 flights daily.