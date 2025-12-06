Chaos Erupts At AAP's Gujarat Jodo Programme In Jamnagar After Shoe Hurled At AAP MLA Gopal Italia; VIDEO

Chaos Erupts At AAP's Gujarat Jodo Programme In Jamnagar After Shoe Hurled At AAP MLA Gopal Italia (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

Jamnagar: A dramatic scene unfolded at a rally of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Friday (December 5). During the rally, a man from the audience hurled a shoe at AAP MLA Gopal Italia. The incident, which took place when the Visavadar MLA was giving a speech during the party's Gujarat Jodo programme, was recorded on camera and the video soon went viral on social media.

In the video, it could be seen that as the shoe was thrown at Italia, one of the women sitting on the stage rushed towards the man. Soon a scuffle broke out between AAP workers and the man. The police had to intervene to control the situation.

Video Of The Incident:

The accused has been identified as Congress worker Chhatrapalsinh Jadeja, reported India TV. Jadeja was rescued from the crowd and was reportedly taken to hospital for treatment.

Notably, the AAP MLA has not yet lodged a complaint against the man who hurled the shoe at him. The incident took place during the AAP's 'Gujarat Jodo' programme.

"A large public meeting was organized as part of the 'Gujarat Jodo' program... As I was speaking, I suddenly noticed a large number of police officers approaching the stage... While I was speaking, a man suddenly stood up from the crowd and threw a slipper at me, attempting to hit me," the AAP MLA told reporters after the incident.

#WATCH | Jamnagar, Gujarat: AAP MLA Gopal Italia says, "... A large public meeting was organized as part of the 'Gujarat Jodo' program... As I was speaking, I suddenly noticed a large number of police officers approaching the stage... While I was speaking, a man suddenly stood up… https://t.co/Gb4ndhBuf5 pic.twitter.com/JRgv7wsxoe — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2025

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the incident, Italia said that the BJP is in power in the state and it has the police and the entire system in its control. "If you want to stop the Aam Aadmi Party, then go and do the public's work. Assaulting us like this, throwing slippers at us in this manner, will not do the public any good," Italia added.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also hit out at the BJP over the incident. He also alleged that the BJP and Congress have joined hands in Gujarat against the AAP.