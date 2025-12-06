 Chaos Erupts At AAP's Gujarat Jodo Programme In Jamnagar After Shoe Hurled At AAP MLA Gopal Italia; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChaos Erupts At AAP's Gujarat Jodo Programme In Jamnagar After Shoe Hurled At AAP MLA Gopal Italia; VIDEO

Chaos Erupts At AAP's Gujarat Jodo Programme In Jamnagar After Shoe Hurled At AAP MLA Gopal Italia; VIDEO

A show was hurled at AAP MLA Gopal Italia in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Friday. The incident took place when the Visavadar MLA was giving a speech during the party's Gujarat Jodo programme. Notably, the AAP MLA has not yet lodged a complaint against the man who hurled the shoe at him.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 09:21 AM IST
article-image
Chaos Erupts At AAP's Gujarat Jodo Programme In Jamnagar After Shoe Hurled At AAP MLA Gopal Italia (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

Jamnagar: A dramatic scene unfolded at a rally of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Friday (December 5). During the rally, a man from the audience hurled a shoe at AAP MLA Gopal Italia. The incident, which took place when the Visavadar MLA was giving a speech during the party's Gujarat Jodo programme, was recorded on camera and the video soon went viral on social media.

In the video, it could be seen that as the shoe was thrown at Italia, one of the women sitting on the stage rushed towards the man. Soon a scuffle broke out between AAP workers and the man. The police had to intervene to control the situation.

Video Of The Incident:

The accused has been identified as Congress worker Chhatrapalsinh Jadeja, reported India TV. Jadeja was rescued from the crowd and was reportedly taken to hospital for treatment.

FPJ Shorts
Nita Ambani Revives 100-Year-Old Kundan Polki Jhumkas & Her Mother's Gigantic Haath Phool At Swadesh Mumbai Event
Nita Ambani Revives 100-Year-Old Kundan Polki Jhumkas & Her Mother's Gigantic Haath Phool At Swadesh Mumbai Event
Quick Commerce Unicorn Zepto's Shareholders Approve Plan To Convert Firm From A Private Entity Into A Public Company
Quick Commerce Unicorn Zepto's Shareholders Approve Plan To Convert Firm From A Private Entity Into A Public Company
SpiceJet Adds More Flights From Mumbai On Dec 6 Amid IndiGo Disruption
SpiceJet Adds More Flights From Mumbai On Dec 6 Amid IndiGo Disruption
Telangana: 2 International Flights Hit By Bomb Threat Email At Hyderabad Airport; All Passengers Safe
Telangana: 2 International Flights Hit By Bomb Threat Email At Hyderabad Airport; All Passengers Safe

Notably, the AAP MLA has not yet lodged a complaint against the man who hurled the shoe at him. The incident took place during the AAP's 'Gujarat Jodo' programme.

Read Also
VIDEO: AAP Leader Gopal Italia Takes Out Belt, Flogs Himself For 'Failing To Ensure Justice' Under...
article-image

"A large public meeting was organized as part of the 'Gujarat Jodo' program... As I was speaking, I suddenly noticed a large number of police officers approaching the stage... While I was speaking, a man suddenly stood up from the crowd and threw a slipper at me, attempting to hit me," the AAP MLA told reporters after the incident.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the incident, Italia said that the BJP is in power in the state and it has the police and the entire system in its control. "If you want to stop the Aam Aadmi Party, then go and do the public's work. Assaulting us like this, throwing slippers at us in this manner, will not do the public any good," Italia added.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also hit out at the BJP over the incident. He also alleged that the BJP and Congress have joined hands in Gujarat against the AAP.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SpiceJet Adds More Flights From Mumbai On Dec 6 Amid IndiGo Disruption

SpiceJet Adds More Flights From Mumbai On Dec 6 Amid IndiGo Disruption

Telangana: 2 International Flights Hit By Bomb Threat Email At Hyderabad Airport; All Passengers...

Telangana: 2 International Flights Hit By Bomb Threat Email At Hyderabad Airport; All Passengers...

Vladimir Putin Invites PM Modi For 2026 India-Russia Summit As Leaders Review Energy Ties And...

Vladimir Putin Invites PM Modi For 2026 India-Russia Summit As Leaders Review Energy Ties And...

'Babasaheb Ambedkar's Timeless Legacy Of Equality, Justice And Human Dignity Strengthens My Resolve...

'Babasaheb Ambedkar's Timeless Legacy Of Equality, Justice And Human Dignity Strengthens My Resolve...

'Why Completely Vegetarian?' Cong Leader Questions Lack Of Non-Veg Dishes From Putin's State Dinner,...

'Why Completely Vegetarian?' Cong Leader Questions Lack Of Non-Veg Dishes From Putin's State Dinner,...