'Why Completely Vegetarian?' Cong Leader Questions Lack Of Non-Veg Dishes From Putin's State Dinner, Including Jhol Momo, Badam Halwa &...

'Why Completely Vegetarian?' Cong Leader Questions Absence Of Non-Veg Dishes From Putin's State Dinner, Including Jhol Momo, Badam Halwa &... | X

Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded his 27-hour visit to India with an honored presidential dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan, hosted by Indian President Droupadi Murmu. The high-octane dinner menu has gone viral on social media, featuring iconic Indian culinary dishes that range from appetizers to main courses and desserts. Although netizens are taking a dig at the selection of the menu, as it doesn't feature any non-vegetarian dishes or alcoholic beverages.

The four-page menu card, posted by PTI on X, went viral on the social media platform. "The state banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu for Russian President Vladimir Putin at Rashtrapati Bhavan featured a meticulously curated menu," PTI wrote.

Menu For Vladimir Putin's Presidential Dinner:

The four-page menu revealed a variety of options in appetizers, main course, Indian breads & desserts. The first page read, "In honour of his excellency, Mr. Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, hosted by the Indian President of Bharat at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi on Friday, 5 December 2025 at 19:30 hours." Further, the menu features dishes like Kaale Chane ki Shikampuri, Vegetable Jhol Momo, Zafrani Paneer Role, Tandoori Bharwan Aloo, Dry Fruit & Saffron Pulao & Badam Ka Halwa, along with many more items.

Netizens Ask 'Why No Non-veg Options?'

Meanwhile, netizens were quick to spot only vegetarian options in the menu and questioned the authorities for not including any non-veg cuisines and alcoholic beverages like Indian wines.

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram also took a dig at the choice of the menu. He wrote, "Completely Vegetarian? Why? To acknowledge & celebrate Indian cuisine, dishes of meat, fowl & seafood should have been included. Indian wines should have featured too."

Completely Vegetarian? Why? To acknowledge & celebrate Indian cuisine dishes of meat, fowl & seafood should have been included. Indian wines should have featured too. https://t.co/mQgEGH4OCV — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) December 5, 2025

Another user wrote, "Feeding vegetarian cuisine to an alpha male leader (ex KGB, judo black-belt, etc.) who is a self-proclaimed enjoyer of meat and fish is such a beta move. They would 100% joke about this stupidity back in Russia."