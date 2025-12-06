 Telangana: 2 International Flights Hit By Bomb Threat Email At Hyderabad Airport; All Passengers Safe
Telangana: 2 International Flights Hit By Bomb Threat Email At Hyderabad Airport; All Passengers Safe

A series of bomb threat emails have targeted multiple flights heading to Hyderabad, including British Airways BA277, Kuwait Airways KU373, Air India AI2879, Emirates EK526, and two IndiGo flights. While one flight returned to its origin, all others landed safely. Hyderabad Airport launched standard security protocols as authorities investigate the repeated threats.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
Telangana: 2 International Flights Hit By Bomb Threat Email At Hyderabad Airport; All Passengers Safe | File Pic (Representative Image)

Hyderabad: Two international flights at Hyderabad airport received a bomb threat via email sent to the airport's customer support ID, said Hyderabad Airport GMR on Saturday.

Details

According to Hyderabad Airport GMR, British Airways flight 277 and Kuwait Airways flight 373 received the bomb threat. The BA 277 flight travelling from Heathrow to Hyderabad landed safely at 5:25 AM. Following the landing, standard safety protocols were initiated.

However, KU 373, travelling from Kuwait to Hyderabad, returned to its departure airport, Hyderabad Airport, GMR said.

"On 6th December 2025, a Bomb threat email was received on Hyd airport customer support id for flight BA 277 (Heathrow to Hyderabad). The Flight landed safely in HYD at 5:25 AM. Standard safety protocols were initiated," said Hyderabad Airport GMR.

"On 6th December 2025, a Bomb threat email was received on Hyd airport customer support id for flight KU 373/ (Kuwait to Hyderabad) KWI-Hyd. The Flight returned back to departure airport," added Hyderabad Airport GMR.

Earlier, Air India flight 2879, travelling from Delhi to Hyderabad, received a bomb threat email on the Hyderabad airport customer support ID. However, the flight landed safely in the city at 8:45 PM, and following its landing, standard safety protocols were initiated.

"On 5th December 2025, a bomb threat email was received on Hyderabad airport customer support id for flight AI 2879 (Delhi to Hyd). The flight landed safely in Hyd at 8:45 PM. Standard safety protocols were initiated," said Hyderabad Airport GMR.

Earlier, Hyderabad Airport received a bomb threat to Emirates flight EK526, travelling from Dubai (DXB) to Hyderabad (HYD). According to GMR PRO, the threat message reached the Hyderabad Airport customer support at around 7:30 AM on December 5. The flight carrying passengers from Dubai continued its journey under heightened monitoring and landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at around 8:30 AM.

Following the landing, security teams immediately swung into action. The aircraft was moved to an isolated bay, and all passengers were safely deboarded as per standard operating procedures.

The latest scare comes amid a worrying pattern of bomb-related alerts involving flights headed to Hyderabad. On Thursday, an IndiGo flight 6E 058 travelling from Medina to Hyderabad was diverted for an emergency landing at Ahmedabad after a similar threat. The flight carried 180 passengers and six crew members. Earlier this week, a Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Mumbai following a bomb threat.

